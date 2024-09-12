From September 5th to 6th, 2024, in Toamasina (Tamatave), AU-IBAR was an active participant in the second edition of Madagascar's Blue Economy Celebrations. The Malagasy Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy organised the event to highlight the country's dedication to developing a blue economy that can last. The festival highlighted the significance of fisheries and aquaculture as important drivers of economic growth and environmental sustainability through a comprehensive program of events, including conferences, workshops, culinary competitions, fashion displays, and exhibitions.

Mr Rafik Nouaili, an expert in the area of fisheries and aquaculture resource management, represented AU-IBAR at the event. He commended Mr. Paubert Tsimanaoraty Mahatante, Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy of Madagascar, for presiding over such a crucial meeting and expressed the group's appreciation. As part of the blue economy plan for the continent, Mr. Nouaili emphasised the need for close cooperation between the African Union and Madagascar to achieve common objectives in the creation of sustainable aquaculture and fisheries. While serving as a panellist for multiple sessions, Mr. Nouaili also highlighted important accomplishments of the African Union and AU-IBAR in promoting sustainable practices in the African fisheries industry.

The signing of the MoU between the Republic of Madagascar and the Pan-African Youth Organisation for the Blue Economy (OPJEB) was a major event of the gathering. As a result of this agreement, the African Youth Forum on the Blue Economy, which AU-IBAR has been invited to assist, will be held in Madagascar in 2025. The purpose of the forum is to encourage young people from Africa to participate in blue economy projects and activities that are environmentally friendly.

With the support of AU-IBAR, Madagascar has been working on a national strategy to grow its fisheries and aquaculture sector as part of the blue economy from 2021. This collaboration has centred on informing important players about the blue economy's function in boosting the economy and quality of life in Madagascar, especially in island and coastal areas.

Minister Mahatante was presented with the esteemed "Blue Economy Champion: SIDS Category" award in honour of his remarkable achievements in promoting the blue economy across Africa. In the context of SIDS, this award highlights Madagascar's dedication to blue economy projects and its leadership in the field.