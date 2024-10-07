The 2023 West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) Report: Statistics and Trends on Illicit Drug Supply and Drug Use was officially launched on 11th September 2024 in Freetown, Sierra Leone during a hybrid event that involved both virtual and in-person participants.

The meeting aimed to achieve two primary objectives. First, it sought to present and facilitate an in-depth discussion on the key findings of the 2023 Report, which highlights crucial data and trends regarding drug use and illicit drug supply across the Region. Second, the meeting aimed to analyze the key findings and recommendations outlined in the Policy Brief. This analysis was geared toward providing ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania with actionable insights and strategies to effectively address the growing challenges of drug demand, trafficking, and the spread of illicit substances. This launch will ensure that the findings are disseminated and used to strengthen regional responses to the drug crisis, thereby improving public health, security and regional cooperation.

During the opening ceremony Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, Principal Programme Officer, Drug Prevention and Control, ECOWAS Commission, in his address, acknowledged the progress made in WENDU, as the Report now covers a single year, reflecting timely data on drug use in West Africa. He expressed gratitude to the European Union and ENACT-Africa for their financial and technical support, particularly in developing the Policy Brief titled “Soaring Addiction, Lagging Response: West Africa’s Creeping Drug Epidemic”. The Report highlighted the emerging threat of new drugs, particularly Kush, which has created a public health emergency in several ECOWAS Member States (MS).

In his opening remarks, Mr. Gerald Hatler, First Counsellor and Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS, WENDU, and the ENACT Project for their partnership. Mr. Hatler highlighted the severe threat posed by substance abuse to global workforces and the importance of WENDU’s evidence-based analysis for effective prevention and mitigation.

Chief Andrew Jaiah KaiKai, the Executive Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Sierra Leone, delivered the Keynote Address. He, welcomed attendees to Sierra Leone and conveyed greetings from H.E. President Julius Maada Bio. Mr. KaiKai emphasized that the launch of the 2023 WENDU Report is a critical call to action to continue the fight for a drug-free future in West Africa. Chief Andrew Jaiah KaiKai officially launched the 2023 WENDU Report.

Below the link to download the report in English and French version:

Wendu Report Fr , Wendu Report En , ENACT -ISS Policy Brief on Drug Use

https://www.ecowas.int/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/EN-Rev-Final-Updated-WENDU-Report-2023-Final-Copy.pdf

https://www.ecowas.int/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/ISS-ENACT-PB-32-WA-Drugs-ENG-02_TH-copy.pdf