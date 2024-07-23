The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition – taking place from October 2-3 in Luanda – will feature a pre-conference technical program on October 1, offering insights into emerging trends and opportunities in Angola’s oil and gas industry. Data service company TGS will lead a workshop during the technical program on the prospectivity of the Kwanza Basin, providing first-hand insight into opportunities for reviving production onshore Angola.

The Kwanza Basin offers untapped potential in multiple play types, positive above-ground characteristics and the possibility for high-impact, fast-track returns. As such, the TGS workshop will offer technical insight into the underexplored basin. Titled Maximizing Angola’s Onshore Potential: Kwanza Basin Prospectivity Overview, the workshop will be led by TGS’ Senior BDM: Africa Jevon Hilder and Director of Business Development: Africa, Mediterranean&Middle East, Jason Robinson.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Angola is driving a resurgence across its onshore oil and gas market, with fiscal incentives, targeted licensing rounds and untapped potential attracting E&P companies to invest in undeveloped blocks. The country’s most recent bid round, a 12-block tender covering acreage in the onshore Lower Congo and Kwanza Basins, secured 53 bids from companies, with five blocks awarded and seven still available. With a 2025 licensing round on the cards for next year, Angola’s onshore market is expected to witness a fresh wave of investment.

While most of the country’s oil is produced offshore, Angola’s onshore blocks offer strategic investment opportunities for players. Situated in close proximity to onshore infrastructure – such as the Kwanza Terminal and Pipeline Routes Project and local refineries -, easily accessible to consumption markets and representing a frontier market, assets such as the Kwanza basin are particularly prospective. The Kwanza basin is expected to see production resume in the coming months after a three-decade hiatus. In 2023, energy company Corcel made a discovery at the KON-11 block, with the TO-14 well confirming the presence of hydrocarbons. KON-11 could contain as much as 65 million barrels of prospective oil resources.

What makes the onshore Kwanza basin so attractive is its wealth of extensive, high-quality data sets. Early exploration de-risked proven pre- and post-salt petroleum plays and the basin now offers accessible yet low-cost opportunities for E&P firms. These data sets were updated in 2010 and 2011 when 2,581 km of high-quality 2D seismic data was acquired – commissioned by NOC Sonangol. Seismic data in tandem with past exploration results underscore the Kwanza basin as a world-class petroleum play that has been significantly underexplored.

Stepping into this picture, the TGS-led workshop at AOG 2024 will unpack the strategic opportunities of this underexplored yet proven onshore play. Attendees will explore the setting, history and available data of the Kwanza Basin, along with its opportunities and challenges. The workshop will cover targets and leads, imaging challenges and the operational environment. Further data requirements and enhancements, such as reprocessing, well data reconditioning and compatible data acquisition, will also be discussed. The session will culminate with a comprehensive overview of why the Kwanza Basin is a prime candidate for onshore exploration.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain strategic insights from industry experts Hilder and Robinson and explore the potential of Angola’s onshore oil and gas market. To register for the workshop and the AOG conference, visit https://apo-opa.co/4fj0yMb or contact us at sales@energycapitalpower.com. Access the pre-conference technical program here https://apo-opa.co/4fqAyyK.