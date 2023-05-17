The company receives the award for its fan&engagement digital development for the Extreme Fighting Championship, the largest African Mixed Martial Arts competition.

Telecoming, an international sportech company specialized in developing and distributing mobile experiences, has been recognized at the APIDE Awards 2023 as the Best Innovative Mobile Service for its proposal for the Extreme Fighting Championship, the main promoter of Mixed Martial Arts in Africa.

The APIDE Awards were celebrated in Marrakech this weekend, at the Africa Pay&ID Expo. This is one of the biggest meetings on payments and mobile technology that takes place on the African continent, where industry experts meet at a national and international level.

This award places Telecoming at the heart of the digital transformation of sports organizations by developing mobile experiences to distribute through telecom operators.

Cyrille Thivat, CEO at Telecoming, thanks the APIDE organization for the award, "we are very proud of this recognition, which is undoubtedly an indicator of the great work that the Telecoming team is delivering", he stated. “Innovation is in our DNA and this award encourages us to continue working on sportech developments together with our current partners and also to think about those that are yet to come. Our service creation and distribution model, through the main telecommunications companies, allows us to bring the experiences of clubs and competitions to fans worldwide. This represents a fantastic opportunity for players in the sports industry to monetize their services and get closer to their fans”, he declared.

About Telecoming:

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 27 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 13 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe's most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.Telecoming.com