Innovative technology brand TECNO (https://www.TECNO-mobile.com/home/) today launched the new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition, adding even more stylish design choices to its lineup of SPARK 10 series this summer. This special series is an embodiment of the brand's trailblazing attitude to smartphone design and materials innovation, taking consumers one step forward with flagship-level innovative materials and trendsetting design.

The Magic Skin series combines groundbreaking material design with outstanding selfie-taking, gaming, and processing performance. Available on SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C, this special edition allows young trendsetters to express themselves in a new way while enjoying the device’s exceptional and all-round user experience.

Innovative Eco-Friendly Materials with Flagship-level Texture

SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition’s eco-leather materials bring smartphone material design into an exciting new era. Delicate and smooth to the touch, the skin-friendly materials have a rich, grained texture. The material delivers a refined and premium texture with the look and feel of genuine leather and is extremely durable. In fact, SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition owners can relax in the knowledge that the back cover material is stain-resistant, doesn’t attract fingerprints, and is easy to wipe clean from oil, makeup and more. The material also provides great sweat resistance, corrosion resistance and UV resistance, so users can find peace of mind that their phone can handle the rigors of everyday life.

The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition’s material design also embraces the eco-friendly qualities of silicon leather as an alternative to traditional coated fabrics. With an energy-saving production process that minimizes pollution, the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition delivers for environmentally conscious consumers.

Eye-catching Color Composition with a Dynamic Visual Fashion

The SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition empowers its consumers to "glow as you are" and make a stylish statement with trend-setting aesthetics. Featuring bold black stripes, the design of SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition speaks to a youthful and confident audience with a dynamic style inspired by the vibrant energy of street fashion. The black leather, magnetically embossed to preserve and enhance the beauty of the material, contrasts with a striking white upper section of the back cover to deliver an even greater impact. All of these make SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition a truly eye-catching accessory. Additionally, the SPARK 10 Magic Skin Edition is available in Orange and the SPARK 10C Magic Skin Edition is available in Blue, giving consumers more options to show off their style.

Ultimate All-rounder in its Price Bracket

This special series features not only an ultra-upgraded design and materials but also an ultimate high-performance selfie phone that incorporates all the great features of the SPARK 10 Series. The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition boasts a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera, dual soft lights with adjustable brightness, and intelligent nighttime, portrait, and video modes for capturing special moments in any lighting condition. It is powered by MediaTek’s remarkable Helio G88 gaming processor, while the device supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 and TECNO’s GameTurbo Algorithm. Thanks to a 5000mAh Super Battery with 18W Fast Charge, the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition lets the enjoyment go on and on, while games pack a punch on the series’ 6.8” ultra-high resolution display. With 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM), it is a memory specialist in its price range, offering users a supremely smooth experience for gaming, entertainment, social, and everyday use.

Availability

The SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition will be available in Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The retail price is subject to each market.

