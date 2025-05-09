A surgeon who has dedicated nearly 40 years to providing free, life-changing surgeries to African patients has been honored internationally for his remarkable service.

Dr. Gary Parker, 72, has helped transform the lives of thousands of children and adults across 18 African nations through his volunteer work aboard the Mercy Ships hospital ships. His expertise in reconstructive surgery has restored health, dignity, and hope to people suffering from facial tumors, cleft lip and palate, severe burns, noma, and other debilitating conditions.

Dr. Parker has been recognized with the prestigious Humanitarian Award by the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (ACOMS), honoring his exceptional contributions to global health care. This award celebrates oral and maxillofacial surgeons who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to serving others by using their skills to make a lasting impact on society.

Selected by the ACOMS Board of Regents, Dr. Parker received the award at the 44th Annual Scientific Conference in Savannah, Georgia, on May 4, 2025. He also delivered a lecture, sharing insights from his extensive experience.

Dr. Parker earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from UCLA, followed by post-doctoral training and residencies in hospital dentistry and oral and maxillofacial (OMFS) residency. He further refined his expertise for five years in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) in North Wales progressing to Locum Consultant. Throughout this training, Dr. Parker saw how OMFS could transform the quality of life for those without access to safe, timely and affordable surgical care.

It was while he was in Wales that he heard about Mercy Ships, a nonprofit organization that operates hospital ships delivering free surgeries, training and healthcare services to those in need, and he signed up for a three-month volunteering stint in 1986. This decision would transform his life, and he would also meet his wife, Susan, on board the ship in 1987. Together, they raised their two children, who spent their entire childhood aboard a Mercy Ship in Africa. Susan now serves as the international hospital chaplain for Mercy Ships.

Dr. Parker volunteered full time with Mercy Ships from 1987 and in 1995, added the responsibility of ships’ Chief Medical Officer to his surgical role.

His humanitarian efforts have earned him numerous international honors, including the Daily Point of Light Award, the UCLA Medal, and high-ranking national honors in multiple countries in recognition of his service including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Senegal , and Cameroon. Among these accolades, he was also awarded an honorary Fellowship from the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in 2012 and a Fellowship by Election from the Royal College of Surgeons in London in 2007, honors granted to distinguished surgeons for outstanding contributions to the field and exceptional services to humanity.

“Dr. Gary Parker has spent nearly four decades delivering life-changing surgical care to the world’s most underserved populations through his work with Mercy Ships”, stated Melissa Admundson, DDS, Board of Regents member for the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ACOMS).

“His extraordinary commitment to healing—providing thousands of complex surgeries at no cost — and his lifelong dedication to global humanitarian service embody the spirit of the ACOMS Humanitarian Award. We are honored to recognize Dr. Parker as our 2025 Humanitarian Award recipient.”

Reflecting on his life's work, Dr. Parker said: "I'm honored to receive this recognition from ACOMS. I see it as a tribute to the courageous patients who trust us and the Mercy Ships teams who serve with such dedication. Together, we’ve seen that when compassionate surgery meets human resilience, lives are restored and dignity reawakened, reflecting the hope and healing at the heart of our shared mission."

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve with Mercy Ships on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Parker remains engaged in mentorship of African surgeons and advocacy for global surgery, emphasizing the critical role of OMFS in addressing the global surgical burden.

His previous awards include:

2022 – Commander of the National Order of the Lion, Republic of Senegal, Dakar

2018 – Daily Point of Light Award (Parker Family), USA

2018 – Knight of the Order of Valor, Republic of Cameroon, Douala

2017 – Kriser Medal, New York University, New York City

2014 – UCLA Medal, University of California, Los Angeles

2013 – AAOMS Humanitarian Award, American Association of Oral&Maxillofacial Surgery, Orlando

2012 – Honorary Fellowship, AAOMS, San Diego

2012 – UCLA School of Dentistry, Alumni of the Year, Los Angeles

2008 – President’s Lecture, British Association of Oral&Maxillofacial Surgeons, Cardiff, UK

2007 – Fellowship by Election, Royal College of Surgeons, London, UK

2002 – Grand Commander, Order of the Republic of The Gambia, Serrekunda

2001 – Commandeur de l’Ordre National du Benin, Cotonou, Benin

1992 – Ordre de la Sante Publique, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan