Continued violence in Sudan, particularly Sennar state, is anticipated to drive 130,000 additional people to the eastern state of Gedaref over the next few days, which already holds over 650,000 people displaced from different parts of Sudan in addition to more than 25,000 people from Ethiopia in Tuneidbah camp alone. The International Rescue Committee is scaling up its response in Gedaref to meet the ever increasing humanitarian needs of the displaced population. Resources in the displacement camps in Gedaref are already severely strained, with a lack of proper shelter, healthcare as well as water and sanitation, especially when the camps are already hosting IDPs from previous security events and subsequent displacement.

Eatizaz Yousif, IRC Sudan Country Director said;

“In Gedaref, resources are already strained, as people continue to arrive from different parts of Sudan, severely traumatized after fleeing conflict, often needing basic services such as medical care, food and shelter. IRC is scaling up our work in Gedaref by providing basic items such as hygiene kits, ‘dignity kits’ which include items such as sanitary pads for women as well as medical services.

“In our Sudan Crisis alert released last month, we warned about the need to tilt the scales towards peace in Sudan, not more war. Just a month later, we are seeing the human and tragic impact of continued fighting. Without enhanced diplomatic efforts to help secure a ceasefire, Sudan risks being further torn apart by the conflict, with dire implications for millions of civilians, and regional security. Sudan is already the world’s worst displacement crisis and is rapidly becoming the world’s worst hunger crisis as well. In areas overtaken by violence, even for those that choose to remain, there are no resources available as markets, homes and shops are looted.

“As the rainy season starts, we fear the worst if adequate resources to fortify shelter and provide aid are not met - shockingly, half way into the year, the Sudan humanitarian response plan for 2024 is only 18% funded, meaning millions of people will be without critical, life-saving aid if world leaders do not step up to provide adequate funding. The world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the crisis in Sudan.”

The IRC has adapted and scaled up our programming in Sudan to address increased humanitarian needs. We are supporting people who have been displaced internally through economic empowerment services, health and nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene programs. The IRC also provides protection and empowerment services for women and children, including gender-based violence survivors in Blue Nile, Gedaref, White Nile and Khartoum states. We have established offices in new regions, including Port Sudan, and are in the process of launching an emergency response in River Nile state to deliver cash assistance, safe water, and sanitation and hygiene services to vulnerable communities. We are also working on resuming work in South Kordofan state to deliver cash assistance and on establishing a presence in new locations to address gaps in humanitarian coverage and expand our programming in response to the enduring humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The IRC is also working in Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda to support refugees from Sudan. To learn more about IRC’s programming in Sudan, go here.