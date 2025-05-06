Rodrigues Island is taking a bold step towards transforming its healthcare system to meet the evolving needs of its population in the context of the World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the Health Commission of Rodrigues to develop a comprehensive Health Master Plan that will shape a stronger, more resilient, and more equitable health system for the island.

From 21st to 25th April 2025, a joint WHO mission led by Dr. Yaarthi Soopal Lutchmun, Integrated Service Delivery Officer, and Dr. Gilbert Buckle, Health Policy Advisor, was conducted to support this important endeavor. Guided by the Health Commission, the WHO delegation visited health facilities, performed desk review of data and relevant reports, and key informant interviews with health professionals, administrative cadres, civil societies and representative from the community to ensure a holistic understanding and analysis of the current health system.

The Health Master Plan will focus on strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC), modernizing infrastructure, optimizing service delivery, and ensuring that health services are sustainable, inclusive, and people centered. This effort aligns with Rodrigues’ contribution to the upcoming Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSP) 2025–2030 for Mauritius, ensuring that the island’s unique priorities are integrated into national health planning.

Through strong partnership stakeholder engagement, and a shared vision, Rodrigues is paving the way toward a future where every individual has access to quality healthcare, close to home.

"Building a Stronger, Healthier Rodrigues — Together for the Future!"