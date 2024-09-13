Libya's economy relies heavily on its upstream oil and gas sector, which holds Africa's largest proven oil reserves – over 48 billion barrels – and substantial natural gas reserves. To stabilize and increase current and future production levels, the country is rolling out a dynamic project pipeline that presents new opportunities for investment and partnership with industry stakeholders. The Libya-Italy Roundtable and VIP Networking Evening – taking place in Rome on September 23 – will bring together top executives from Libyan and European energy firms for an Oil&Gas Roundtable to discuss the country’s current exploration and development prospects, as well as celebrate the Libyan-Italian connection in the upstream space.

Latest Sector Developments

In partnership with the country’s leading operators, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is seeking to enhance production capacity (https://apo-opa.co/3MIAHAh) through the rehabilitation and exploration (https://apo-opa.co/3zhGMR6) of at least 36 wells, carrying out maintenance works at key fields. To drive new exploration activity, Libya is preparing to launch an oil and gas licensing round in early-2025 targeting concessions in the Murzuq, Ghadames and Sirte basins. The NOC has already received interest from more than 30 companies in its marginal assets alone, as well as identified 45 greenfield and brownfield projects that will help meet its production goals.

In parallel, Libya is launching a robust gas monetization drive to diversify crude oil revenues, meet rising gas demand and reduce routine flaring. While often overshadowed by its dominant oil sector, Libya’s natural gas sector is substantial, holding 53 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves and playing a critical role in supplying gas to Europe. In May this year, $1.23 billion (https://apo-opa.co/3zig9eP) was allocated to develop the NC-7 block – operated by a consortium led by Italian multinational energy company Eni – with a view to monetizing 2.7 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Ghadames Basin. Meanwhile, Libya’s Greenstream Pipeline transports gas to Sicily and onto European markets, with plans underway to increase the utilization of pipeline capacity up from 25%. Libya is aiming to further boost energy supplies to Europe via an $8-billion gas production deal signed between Eni (https://apo-opa.co/4e6MaWE) and Libya’s NOC to develop two offshore gas fields – Structures A and E – set to produce 750 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2026.

Italy’s Role in Upstream Sector

Italy plays a major role in Libya’s oil and gas sector as both a major investor and export market. As one of the largest foreign operators in the country, Eni has a long-standing presence in Libya and is involved in major projects across the oil and gas value chain. Libya’s gas output is largely concentrated in offshore fields including the Bahr Essalam and Bouri fields (https://apo-opa.co/3ZiXhaj), which are operated by Mellitah Oil&Gas – a joint venture between Eni and the NOC – as well as onshore fields in the Sirte Basin. To advance Libya’s gas production and exports, Mellitah Oil&Gas is leading development of the one-billion-dollar, offshore subsea Bouri Gas Utilization Project, which serves to capture associated gas from two offshore platforms at the Bouri field development. The gas will then be transported to the Mellitah Complex – a major hub for gas production, processing and export – and delivered to European markets via the Greenstream pipeline, with production expected to start in 2026. Eni’s continued investment in onshore and offshore fields signals its long-term commitment to Libya’s oil and gas industry, as well as Italy’s strong energy ties with Libya and potential for expanded cooperation going forward.

