The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Clementine Nkweta-Salami, is deeply troubled by reports of escalating armed violence in Aj Jazirah State, which has reportedly claimed the lives of scores of civilians.

Preliminary reports between 20 and 25 October indicate that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a major attack across eastern Aj Jazirah. RSF fighters reportedly shot at civilians indiscriminately, perpetrated acts of sexual violence against women and girls, committed widespread looting of markets and homes and burned down farms. Residents from several villages, including Safita Ghanoubab, AlHilaliya, and Al-Aziba, were reportedly subjected to physical assaults, humiliation, and threats resulting in scores of civilians fleeing their homes for safety. Those who remain face severe threats.

“I am shocked and deeply appalled that human rights violations of the kind witnessed in Darfur last year – such as rape, targeted attacks, sexual violence, and mass killings – are being repeated in Aj Jazirah State. These are atrocious crimes,” said Nkweta-Salami. “Women, children, and the most vulnerable are bearing the brunt of a conflict that has already taken far too many lives.”

The numbers of civilian casualties from these attacks are yet to be established. Thousands of families have fled their homes to several areas within Aj Jazirah State, while others have been displaced to Gedaref and Kassala states. Humanitarian partners are gathering more information on the situation, alongside mobilizing to assist the hundreds of people displaced by the escalation of hostilities.

“Attacking civilians, civilian objects, and public infrastructure is prohibited by International Humanitarian Law. It is unacceptable and must stop immediately. Civilians must be protected wherever they are,” said Nkweta-Salami.