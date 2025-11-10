The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Seychelles participated in the United Nations Day celebrations held on 24 October 2025 at the Anse Royale Campus of the University of Seychelles.

The event, organized by the University of Seychelles, featured a range of cultural performances as well as stalls offering traditional cuisine and beverages from various countries. At the invitation of the University, the Sri Lankan community also took part in the programme.

A traditional Sri Lankan Kandyan dance performance served as one of the highlights of the celebration, drawing notable admiration from attendees. Additionally, a Sri Lankan culinary stall showcased an assortment of traditional dishes, including milk rice and a selection of sweet meats, which were warmly received and enjoyed by many participants. These contributions enriched the cultural diversity of the event and highlighted Sri Lanka’s vibrant heritage.

The High Commission extends its sincere appreciation to the University of Seychelles for the opportunity to contribute to this meaningful celebration of cultural diversity and multilateral cooperation.