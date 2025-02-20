The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, today concluded a visit to Mauritania. This visit is part of UNOWAS' continued commitment to support efforts to consolidate peace, stability and development in the sub-region, especially in the Sahel.

During his mission, the Special Representative was received in audience by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He also met with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, as well as the United Nations country team.

With his interlocutors, the Special Representative discussed the political, humanitarian, security and development challenges facing the sub-region and stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address them. He praised the work done by Mauritania during its presidency of the African Union and its key role in promoting regional stability. He also commended the efforts of the Mauritanian authorities in promoting an inclusive dialogue.

The Special Representative reiterated the commitment of the United Nations and UNOWAS to support Mauritania in its progess towards sustainable development and the consolidation of democracy.