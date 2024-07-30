Financial information and market analytics provider S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) as a Knowledge Partner for its 2024-2025 events calendar. The partnership applies to upcoming energy-focused investment events in Angola, Senegal, South Africa and Libya and underscores a data-driven approach by ECP as Africa’s leading investment promotion platform.

S&P Global Commodity Insights serves as an independent provider of information, credit ratings, benchmark prices and analytics for the global energy and commodities markets. The company provides market data, expertise and technology solutions to businesses, governments and regulators to enable effective decision-making and generate progressive and sustainable solutions. Under the partnership, S&P Global Commodity Insights will share access to research, analysis and market reports with ECP to inform event agendas, with a view to shaping complex narratives around global energy supply chains, sustainability and the energy transition.

Angola Oil&Gas

Taking place on October 2-3 in Luanda, the Angola Oil&Gas 2024 conference returns for its fifth edition to advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. Uniting global financiers, high-profile project developers and key stakeholders from the Angolan and global community, the event lends insights into the latest industry trends and potential business opportunities. As Angola aims to maintain crude oil production while repositioning its gas sector to account for 25% of domestic energy needs, market analysis will play a key role in the country’s efforts to attract upstream investment and anticipate future LNG supply and demand dynamics.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power

The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference returns to Dakar for its fourth edition on December 3-4, bringing together key players from across the West African and global energy industry to foster partnerships, sign deals and advance project developments. Following the production of first oil for Senegal in June – and the anticipation of first gas for Senegal and Mauritania later this year – S&P Global Commodity Insights has emphasized the role of competitive fiscal terms and sound government policy in attracting further investment to the market and translating hydrocarbon revenues into clean energy development.

Critical Minerals Africa Summit

In South Africa, ECP organizes the Critical Minerals Africa 2024 Summit in Cape Town on November 6-7 to unlock and promote investment opportunities across Africa’s critical minerals value chain. In March, S&P Global Commodity Insights published its strategic outlook for critical minerals – of which the African continent is home to 30% of global reserves – underlining long-term growth prospects due to rising demand for electric-vehicle batteries and forecasting lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc and aluminum production to reach more than $4 trillion by 2035.

Libya Energy&Economic Summit

The 2024 Libya Energy&Economic Summit in Tripoli on January 18-19 brings together the government and private sector to drive a growth agenda and get deals and partnerships signed in Africa’s largest oil-producing market. Targeting production of 2 million barrels per day by 2027, Libya is launching a strong pipeline of greenfield and brownfield projects and seeking accelerated investment in exploration drilling, gas monetization initiatives and clean energy development. S&P Global Commodity Insights has covered the Libyan market extensively, tracking the impact of OPEC+ quotas and status of Libya’s export terminals on future production and sustainability.

“This partnership reflects ECP’s growing focus on technical, data-driven insights, ensuring our events provide real-time analysis and unparalleled market intelligence on the opportunities and trends shaping Africa’s leading energy markets. We look forward to working with S&P Global Commodity Insights to build out and enhance our platform, with a view to establishing Africa as a premier investment destination,” says James Chester, ECP CEO.