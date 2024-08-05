S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined the 2025 Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) as a Knowledge Partner, delivering high-level market intelligence to attract capital, technology and expertise to Africa’s largest oil producer.

A leading financial information and market analytics firm, S&P Global Commodity Insights provides information, credit ratings, benchmark prices and analysis for global energy and commodities markets. As investors seek to make informed decisions around the future of Africa’s energy sector and transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights offers data-driven, technology-focused solutions for navigating complex and rapidly shifting industry dynamics. The company will help shape the LEES 2025 agenda – as well as leverage its network to attract delegates and speakers – under its partnership with Energy Capital&Power, organizers of the upcoming summit.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit takes place in Tripoli from January 18-19, 2025. The event follows a highly impactful 2024 edition held in official partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Oil Corporation and the Ministry of Oil and Gas. For more information about sponsorship, partnerships or registration, visit www.LibyaSummit.com and secure your spot at the country’s premier energy platform.

Libya is undergoing a dynamic energy sector transformation, as it looks to boost oil production to 2 million barrels per day by 2027 while aligning with long-term decarbonization goals. International energy majors like TotalEnergies, Eni, Repsol, Equinor and bp have recommitted to exploration drilling activities, while a new oil and gas licensing round and 45 greenfield and brownfield projects are in the pipeline, led by Libya’s National Oil Corporation. Meanwhile, large-scale gas development projects are underway – including an $8-billion gas production deal with Eni – to enhance national energy security as well as regional gas trade to Europe.

“Through its proprietary data, research and analysis, S&P Global Commodity Insights provides a 360-degree view of global capital and commodity markets, including Libya, which is in the midst of a major upstream investment campaign. This partnership will ensure that participants at the upcoming summit will come away with next-level insights into the trajectory of Libya’s energy sector and the role they can play in achieving target outcomes,” says James Chester, ECP CEO.