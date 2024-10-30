Representatives of the Troika (US, UK, Norway) met in Oslo to reaffirm our profound disappointment with the decision of the Government of South Sudan to extend its transitional status and to discuss our future approach. The meeting also received briefings from the Tumaini Secretariat and UNMISS, which helped to inform our discussions, with further participation from the EU in deliberations.

Troika partners agreed that a credible timetable of election preparations should be published by the government as a priority, and we call on the government to commence voter registration as an essential first step. We further committed to collaborate on engagement with International Financial Institutions, to make it clear that the government must urgently undertake to manage public finances responsibly, transparently and to ensure accountability for the funding of essential services and other institutions. Impunity for human rights violations must end, and we will continue to call for removal of the recent amendments to the NSS Act, which authorize warrant-free detentions and arrests, and other measures which restrict civil and political space.

Furthermore, we reaffirm our support to Kenya to sustain the Tumaini Initiative and urge South Sudanese leaders, both signatories and non-signatories, to take full advantage of these talks in the interests of creating a sustainable peace.

The leaders of South Sudan have demonstrated a lack of political will and have instead conserved power in the hands of a small elite. The international community must be clear that we will not support a status quo that promotes the privileges of a few over the welfare of the people of South Sudan. We agree that the forthcoming extension period is absolutely essential for the transitional government to demonstrate to the international community and the people of South Sudan its commitment to implement the peace agreement. Troika representatives agreed that South Sudan’s leaders’ actions in the weeks ahead will demonstrate whether they have the political will to meet their long overdue commitments within the current extension period. The Troika will remain focused on developments in South Sudan at this critical time.

It is incumbent upon the leadership that they take seriously the agreements they have signed, with the understanding that ‘business as usual’ cannot continue. Troika partners will continue to stand with the people of South Sudan in their journey towards democracy.