South Sudan’s Minister of Mining Martin Gama Abucha will speak at the upcoming Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) 2024 summit – scheduled for 6-7 November in Cape Town – leading a delegation of South Sudanese policymakers and critical mineral industry stakeholders.

South Sudan is currently forging partnerships with public and private sector entities, investors, exploration firms and technology companies to unlock its critical mineral potential. The country is estimated to hold over 40 million tons of copper, along with significant untapped reserves of zinc, manganese, nickel and cobalt, essential to energy transition technologies. To showcase this potential, the summit will feature a dedicated South Sudan Mining Forum aimed at connecting South Sudanese mining projects with global investors.

Last February, South Sudan’s Ministry of Mining signed an agreement with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to collaborate on exploration, capacity building and skills transfer within the sector. The partnership will allow South Sudan to leverage South Africa’s mining expertise and financial resources, with several South African entities including the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation and Council for Geoscience actively seeking new prospects in the East African country.

South Sudan is also establishing a geological laboratory, as part of a comprehensive geo-mapping initiative aimed at delineating the country’s critical mineral geographies and reserve quantities. Collaboration with Russian geological exploration company ROSGEO has been leveraged to create a mineral resource management system, while partnerships with US firm REE-Magnesium and Canadian mining company CVMR facilitate satellite imaging technologies to map South Sudan’s energy transition metals. At CMA 2024, Minister Abucha is expected to showcase further partnership and investment opportunities across South Sudan’s critical mineral value chain.

Additionally, South Sudan is amending its regulatory framework and establishing relevant bodies to attract international investors and ensure the sustainable management of its critical mineral industry. Specifically, a dedicated mining chamber will be established to organize and manage partnerships with global investors and partners. CMA 2024 provides a critical platform for Minister Abucha to update potential investors on the country’s regulatory improvements.

