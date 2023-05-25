The ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Convention on Cluster Munitions by the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly in May.

The institution also stands ready to provide further technical support in translating the convention into national jurisprudence.

"This is a significant step toward ensuring that vulnerable people are protected from the harmful effects of these deadly weapons. By ratifying the Convention on Cluster Munitions, South Sudan has joined the growing number of nations taking action to protect civilians and prevent human suffering," said Pierre Dorbes, the head of the ICRC delegation in Juba.

Ratification of this treaty has been one of ICRC's priorities in South Sudan, together with two other significant treaties, the Arms Trade Treaty, and the Kampala Convention. For the past few years, the ICRC has engaged with the authorities at the legislative and executive levels to work toward the ratification of this essential legal instrument.

The ICRC recognizes the ratification of the convention as an achievement and testament to the strong commitment and solemnity of the Republic of South Sudan in fulfilling its obligations under international law, Dorbes added.

Following the ratification, South Sudan has further steps toward the implementation phase through the process of including the provisions, standards, and practices into the domestic law.