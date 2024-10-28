The Ministry of Health has declared a cholera outbreak today in Renk, Upper Nile State. This declaration comes after reports of 44 suspected cholera cases, and six laboratory-confirmed cases on 23 October 2024 in Renk, Upper Nile State. As of 27 October 2024, 49 cholera cases have been reported among refugees, returnees, and local communities.

The first suspected case was reported on 28 September 2024 after the County Health Department received a report of a suspected case of cholera at the point of entry in Renk, a border town between Sudan and South Sudan.

In response, the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, and other partners are taking steps to manage the outbreak.

The announcement was made after a meeting with His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit to secure government support for better access to affected areas.

In a press conference in Juba, Health Minister Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng assured citizens that the government is committed to stopping the spread of cholera in Renk, Upper Nile State.

“The Ministry of Health is aware of the difficult conditions refugees and returnees face, such as overcrowding and poor water and sanitation, which can lead to outbreaks; however, the Ministry is working with health and water sanitation and hygiene cluster partners on the ground to ensure that the risk of the outbreak spreading is minimized,” said Hon. Deng. She also added that the Ministry of Health and WHO have taken steps to proper management of cases reported, ensuring that every-contact on the ground is followed. She urged the communities to practice good and safe behaviors, such as consistent hand washing, use of latrines, and proper food handling throughout the outbreak season.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Country Representative in South Sudan, commended the Ministry of Health for declaring the outbreak. The announcement enables the public to take prevention measures, helps health partners take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak, and unlocks the required resources for fighting the outbreak.

Dr Karamagi further affirmed that WHO had prepositioned medical supplies necessary for cholera management in Renk and Malakal, Upper Nile State and reiterated the organization's commitment to assisting the South Sudanese government and partners in controlling the spread of cholera.

Dr Karamagi reiterated WHO’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health in enhancing disease surveillance, improving response coordination and ensuring the availability of medical supplies. This includes assistance with case management, laboratory testing, sample collection, transportation, and follow-up.

“Thanks to funding from the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allowed WHO to deploy experts and provide technical and logistical support,” said Dr Karamagi.

With the support of WHO, the Ministry has also reactivated a national, state, and county cholera taskforce to coordinate all response interventions, heighten surveillance, and partner coordination. WHO also supports the County Health Department and State Ministry of Health response team in case of any potential outbreak and is actively engaged in social mobilization.

Hon. Yolanda reassured the public not to panic but to stay calm and follow safety measures. Although cholera can be very serious, it is preventable.

The press conference was attended by the media, high-level government officials, and the National Cholera Task Force, among others.