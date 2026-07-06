As the rhythmic beat of traditional drums filled the air in Yambio, the capital of South Sudan's Western Equatoria State, a young girl's voice rose above the crowd with a heartfelt wish.

"Oh, peace, we have been looking for you day and night," sang student Gamboripai Flora, capturing the hopes of countless children who have grown up knowing more about conflict than calm.

For many families in Western Equatoria, peace is not an abstract ideal. It means children walking safely to school, farmers returning to their fields without fear, and communities rebuilding relationships fractured by years of violence.

Those aspirations took center stage during the launch of the "Hear Us, Act Now" campaign, an initiative led by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in partnership with the Government of Western Equatoria State. The campaign encourages communities, particularly young people, to promote dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

The event brought together elders, traditional chiefs, artists, women, youth leaders, civil society organizations and government representatives. Through music, dance and cultural performances, participants celebrated both their rich cultural heritage and their shared commitment to a more peaceful future.

For Flora Gume, a member of the Western Equatoria Women's Union, lasting peace begins within families and communities. Reflecting on the role women have played throughout years of conflict, she said they have carried the burden of protecting children, supporting displaced families and holding communities together.

"We should know and put in mind that peace begins with women," she said. "We should speak to our men, our children and the young boys. We should encourage them to lay down their guns and resolve their grievances through dialogue."

Young people have often been caught in cycles of violence sometimes as victims and, at other times, as participants. The campaign aims to change that by positioning youth as leaders in peacebuilding.

Emmanuel Wanga, a member of the Civil Society Network, said the shift is already becoming visible.

"Youth have been used for a long time as perpetrators of conflict. Now they are taking the lead in calling for peace. That is already a sign of transformation."

Local leaders say peace is also essential for economic recovery and development.

Ann Tuna, Speaker of the Western Equatoria State Legislative Assembly, emphasized that stability would allow communities to rebuild their livelihoods.

"We want to see our people living in peace. We want businesses to flourish and farmers to return to their land without fear. Our youth should hear us and act now by choosing peace over violence."

UNMISS says the campaign is designed to ensure that young people's voices are not only heard but also help shape the state's peacebuilding efforts.

"The 'Hear Us, Act Now' campaign reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that all voices, especially those of young people, are heard and contribute to meaningful peacebuilding efforts," said Emmanuel Dukundane, Civil Affairs Officer with UNMISS.

Although the celebrations have ended and the drums have fallen silent, the campaign's message is only beginning. In partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, UNMISS will take the "Hear Us, Act Now" campaign to counties across Western Equatoria, expanding its call for dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace.