We are proud to welcome the Independent Power Producers Office (IPP) as the overall Summit Sponsor of the 2025 Youth Energy Summit (YES!). The event, happening from 18-20 June in Cape Town, will unite more than 3,000 graduates, emerging professionals, and young entrepreneurs in tackling Africa’s most pressing 21st-century energy challenges.

With more than 50% of Africa still lacking access to electricity, and a vast untapped potential in renewable energy, the continent has the opportunity to create up to 100 million green jobs by 2050. But how can we meet this demand? How do we bridge the skills gap? And how can youth voices be integrated into energy decision-making at the highest levels? These are just a few of the critical questions that will be explored at YES!, the world’s largest gathering of youth in the energy sector.

Enabling South Africa’s energy sector through youth and community development has always been at the heart of the IPP office’s activities. This investment into Africa’s youth is testament to the importance the IPP Office places on youth and community engagement throughout the deals and work they are tasked to do by the government.

Joining the IPP Office to open the Youth Energy Summit on Wednesday 18th June will be Andry Rajoelina, the President of Madagascar, African Development Bank nominee for President, Amadou Hott, and African Union Commissioner for Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Lerato D. Mataboge.

Dzunani Makgopa, IPP’s chief financial officer, says: “Renewable energy is the way to go, not just nationally, but globally. YES! is a great platform to introduce young professionals to the sector. This is the place to be, and we need to empower a lot of youth to the opportunities that exist within the energy sector.’

Simon Gosling, EnergyNet Managing Director, adds: “It’s an exciting time for young people looking to take a more productive role in energy. The IPP Office puts community engagement and job creation at the heart of its mission. This commitment to sponsor the Youth Energy Summit is an extension of its policies and aims to expose thousands of young people to the many vast and varied opportunities within the South African IPP and energy universe.”

Established in 2023, YES! is dedicated to empowering African youth and institutions by providing resources, training, and networking opportunities within the energy sector. The summit brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, early-career professionals, educators, and students from across the continent. With the goal of building a network of 100 million young energy leaders by 2035, YES! is accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future.

This year’s summit will feature dynamic sessions on energy careers, skill development, and opportunities within the sector, as well as insights from recruiters, energy entrepreneurs, and industry experts. YES! also partners with top academic institutions, including the University of Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape, Eduvos, Kenyatta University, and Harambee.

QUOTES

“DBSA’s mission is to build Africa’s prosperity, and we’re delighted to be working with YES! to help ensure the Youth take part in and benefit from the Energy Transition. Empowering the next generation is one of the most valuable actions anyone can take.”

Foundation sponsor Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)

“The Youth Energy Summit is more than a gathering – it’s a movement. Africa has the youngest population in the world, and the youth is our greatest asset in the drive towards a more sustainable, inclusive energy future.”

Anél Bosman, Group Managing Executive, Nedbank CIB

“Siemens Energy is at the YES Summit because we believe the bold dreams of the next generation of energy leaders can ignite a global energy revolution with real-world impact.”

Neveen Hussein, Sustainability Leader, Middle East&Africa | Siemens Energy

“At Pele Energy Group, we believe the true power behind the energy transition isn’t just in technology or infrastructure - it’s in people. That’s why partnering with YES! felt like more than a decision; it felt like a calling.

Melissa Wilkinson, Chief People Person, Pele Energy Group

“I said yes to the YES! Summit, not because of panels or speeches, but because it calls for ownership. The future of this country will not be built by someone else. It’s us, the youth, who must roll up our sleeves, lean into the discomfort, and change South Africa ourselves.”

Layton Nenzinane, Chief Financial Officer, Seriti Green

“EWSETA says YES to YES! because the Summit aligns with our strategic mandate to empower youth, graduates, and entrepreneurs with future-focused skills for the energy and water sectors. It offers a powerful platform to amplify our training programmes, bursaries, and impact on over 4,000 young professionals across Africa.”

The Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA)

