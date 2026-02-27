The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration this week noted and welcomed the updates in the 2026 Budget Review on the ghost worker audit underway. The committee has welcomed this, as well as several broader reforms announced by National Treasury this week aimed at strengthening the public service.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Jan de Villiers, said that the committee notes the preliminary results of verification processes, which identified 4 323 high-risk cases of possible payroll system fraud in national and provincial departments. “The committee has consistently called for accountability and investigations into ghost employees, as we consider this a critical step towards restoring public confidence in financial management in the public service,” he said.

“We have also been clear about the need for evidence of results, including the number of ghost employees identified and removed, the monies recovered and the number of prosecutions. While the committee is encouraged by the number of ghost workers identified, we call for consequences where wrongdoing has been confirmed, which must include prosecutions and successful convictions.”

The committee also called on the relevant departments, National Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), to heed the urgency of this verification process. “The integrity of the public service is foundational to constitutional governance, and verification and decisive action in this regard cannot be delayed.”

The budget documents show that compensation of employees accounts for nearly one-third of consolidated expenditure. “So, any weaknesses in payroll controls have significant fiscal implications,” said Mr de Villiers. “The committee therefore calls for detailed breakdowns of the 4 323 high-risk cases, including departmental and provincial distribution and the financial exposure associated with each category. “Employees who cannot be verified must be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with due process.”

The committee is encouraged by the allocations aimed at supporting the modernisation of the government payroll system and the national e-government procurement platform. The committee noted that ghost workers identified will be verified using facial matching against the National Population Register and physical verification, including cross-checking results with the DPSA and the Department of Basic Education ghost worker projects. It also noted that the next phase of the verification project will integrate with improvements to payroll systems and the rollout of a single sign-on for public servants, enabling automated oversight and reducing irregularities.

“We believe all this will support efforts to build a professional, capable and ethical state,” said the Chairperson. “These allocations for payroll modernisation and the national e-government procurement platform represent important progress towards a more digitised and transparent public administration.”

The committee further noted that R3.7 billion has been allocated for the Early Retirement Programme. The Budget Review document projected a net savings of R5.5 billion over the medium term through this programme. “While the programme presents an opportunity to manage the wage bill, the committee will request clarity on how departments will mitigate skills gaps that may result and maintain service delivery capacity, particularly in critical technical posts,” said Mr de Villiers.

The committee was also encouraged by the additional funds allocated over the medium term to support the work of key institutions such as the Public Service Commission (PSC). It has consistently called for adequate resourcing of the PSC to strengthen the Commission’s oversight and investigative capacity. “This is important for the PSC to fulfil its mandate and to build a capable, professional and ethical public service.”

The committee will closely monitor the implementation of these announcements. “We will prepare requests for further written information and meetings with the DPSA and National Treasury to ensure sustained oversight and measurable progress in the processes underway,” said Mr de Villiers.