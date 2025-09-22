President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his warm compliments to South Africa’s Jewish community for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah (New Year).

President Ramaphosa said: “I wish our Jewish community Shanah Tova as you spend this time in prayer for forgiveness and in celebration of a fresh start in all areas of life.

“We are blessed as a nation that Rosh Hashanah 2025 takes place in the week in which we observe Heritage Day, as the Jewish community and Judaism are an integral and valued part of our cultural and religious diversity.

“This time of prayer is a time for reflection on suffering and conflict unfolding in different parts of the world, and for recommitting ourselves to tolerance, peace and justice.

“May the year ahead be filled with good health, safety and prosperity.”