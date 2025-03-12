The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services yesterday received a briefing from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on its Learnership programme selection process, targets and progress achieved to date.



The committee heard that the current developmental programme for the training of entry-level correctional officers is the Corrections Services Learnership programme. Its main aim is to assist with youth employment and empowerment, and it also serves as a pool from which entry-level appointments are made.



Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said the committee is aware that there was an intake in 2021 and some were supposed to be absorbed into the system. “The previous committee received a briefing and certain commitments were made. We would like an update on those commitments,” said Ms Ramolobeng.



Recruitment of the 6 192 learner positions entails the appointment of 50% of applicants with a Grade 12, a National Certificate in Vocational Studies or a Further Education and Training Certificate. The remaining 50% comprises a focused recruitment of those who have DCS-related qualifications, with preference given to those with qualifications in Corrections, Penology and Criminology and those with qualifications/skills that will support the implementation of the Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability Strategy. The DCS received over 1.2 million applications.



The committee heard that the DCS programme can accommodate an intake of 1 032 learners at two training colleges: Kroonstad (with a capacity of 540) and Zonderwater Training College (with a capacity of 492). The programme runs for 12 months – 16 weeks of theoretical training at the colleges and the rest of the period constitutes experiential learning at the correctional centres.



Learners who have successfully completed the Learnership will be considered for permanent employment in the department as correctional officials. Group 1 will commence on 1 April 2025 subject to the completion of all personal suitability checks.



Thus far, the selection process has gone well at all centres, except for the score/result sheets for physical fitness assessments, which were tampered with at Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area in Gauteng. The Regional Commissioner has referred the matter to the Inspectorate for Investigation. The assessments were repeated at the beginning of March.



Ms Ramoboleng said: “The department needs to ensure that the first group of learners into the programme are those that meet the criteria and are without any questionable suitability issues to ensure credibility of the programme. Strict measures must be applied, such as vetting of applicants, to prevent nepotism, as alleged in the past. The committee received several complaints regarding the recruitment and appointment process into the programme previously,” she highlighted.



The committee also heard that in the interests of achieving a reformed, integrated and modern criminal justice system (CJS), the department intends increasing its capacity by employing 12 950 correctional officers by 2030. In order to achieve this target, the DCS will have to train 3 000 learners per annum. However, this staff increase depends on the DCS’s funding levels.



The committee wished the DCS well for the start of the 2025 Leadership programme in April. “The intake will assist in dealing with the ratio of inmates versus officials, as the current ratio in some centres is concerning and might compromise security in some instances,” said Ms Ramolobeng.



“We resolved to visit to two training facilities in order to allow [the committee] to see the conditions of the facility and assess the training provided to the learners, including the learning material. Furthermore, the committee wants a detailed breakdown on the dropout rate from the programme over the years, a report on the investigation into allegations of tampering with fitness results and nepotism in the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng Region and subsequent consequence management to be implemented,” emphasised Ms Ramolobeng.