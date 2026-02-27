The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition has noted the decision by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to formally investigate findings by the University of the Free State’s Microbiology Department regarding certain sanitary products sold in South Africa.

The matter came under the spotlight this week when the NCC briefed the committee on its financial and non-financial performance for the first three quarters of the 2025/26 financial year.

During the engagement, Members of the committee sought clarity on reports that some sanitary pads and panty liners, marketed and sold as free from harmful substances, were found in a university study to contain hormone-disrupting chemicals.

The committee views the allegations in a serious light, given that these products are used daily by millions of women and young girls across the country. Any risk to their health, particularly from products marketed as safe, demands urgent and decisive action.

The NCC informed the committee that it met with the University on Monday to scrutinise the report and its findings. Following that engagement, the Commission resolved to initiate a full investigation rather than immediately proceed with a product recall.

The NCC indicated that further probing is required to validate the findings and that it is working with other regulators with specialised testing capabilities to independently review the report and conduct additional testing. This broader testing process will extend across menstrual products to ensure consumer safety.

Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mzwandile Masina, said the committee supports a thorough and scientifically sound process that puts the health and safety of South Africans first.

“The NCC represents the issues of the people on the ground at any given time. When concerns are raised about products that affect the dignity, health and wellbeing of women and girls, we cannot look the other way. We welcome the investigation and we expect it to be thorough, transparent and guided by credible science. The outcome must be in the best interests of South Africans and must restore public confidence,” said Mr Masina.

The committee emphasised that while a recall has not yet been effected, the investigation must be handled with urgency. Consumers deserve clear answers on whether these products are safe, whether any standards have been violated, and what corrective steps will follow if wrongdoing is confirmed.

The Chairperson further noted that the process must not only determine whether affected products should be removed from retail shelves, but also strengthen oversight mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future. This includes reviewing compliance systems, strengthening testing protocols, and ensuring manufacturers adhere strictly to product safety standards.

The committee will continue to exercise its oversight role and expects regular updates from the NCC as the investigation unfolds.