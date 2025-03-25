On 22 February 2025, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa held a Lantern Festival themed activity at the famous Boeremark in Pretoria to promote traditional Chinese culture. Minister Li Zhigang attended the event.
A number of exhibition areas were set up on the spot. Locals were invited to taste tangyuan, the traditional Chinese delicacy. They received Chinese culture themed books and souvenirs, watched Chinese martial arts and dance performances, and learned about the origin and customs of the Lantern Festival, as well as the 24 solar terms and 12 zodiac signs. Traditional Chinese culture was presented in a graphic, vivid way. The game of pitch-pot was played and the 12 zodiac seals were presented to attract more people to participate and feel the charm of Chinese culture.
Chinese culture is profound and has a long history. This event allowed the local people to appreciate the profound Chinese culture in a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere, and to enjoy the festivity while savouring the delicious food. It not only showed the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture, but also built a bridge of communication and understanding for people of different cultural backgrounds.