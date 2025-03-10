The National School of Government (NSG) and the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster collaboration in capacity building, research, consultancy, and knowledge sharing to enhance governance and public sector performance.

The partnership will enable both institutions to utilize their expertise in training, research, advisory services, and professional development to equip public servants with the necessary skills and competencies to drive national development.

Key areas of cooperation under this MOU include:

Capacity building and training programs for public sector professionals.

Joint research initiatives to inform policy and governance best practices.

Advisory and consultancy services.

Knowledge sharing and networking platforms.

Exchange programs.

The collaboration between the two institutions will take various forms, such as facilitated field study tours, seminars, workshops, and information sharing, to foster mutual learning and professional growth.

The NSG principal, Prof Busani Ngcaweni, said, “Partnerships are a key focus for the NSG as they enable us to expand the depth of training delivery and diversity and allow access to expertise that we do not have. This collaboration with ASCI aligns with NSG’s mission to build a highly skilled and ethical public sector. We aim to strengthen governance and service delivery through joint research, training, and advisory programs."

Prof Ngcaweni added that the signing of the partnership marked the beginning of a strategic partnership that will enhance public sector capacity and capabilities, promote good governance, and facilitate international best practices in administration and management. The signing of this MoU is a milestone in the growing bilateral relations between South Africa and India. These relations were forged during the struggle against apartheid, with India becoming one of the first countries in the world to impose sanctions against the apartheid regime and bringing the issue of apartheid to the attention of the United Nations and other relevant international platforms.