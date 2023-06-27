The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that Dr. Ibrahim Mamane, Managing Director of Nigerien petroleum products company SONIDEP, will participate at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, scheduled for 16 – 20 October in Cape Town.

A geologist by profession and with massive experience in the strategic exploration, production, distribution and monetization of extractive resources, Dr. Mamane is a leading voice and figure who has shaped Niger’s mining and energy industry for over 26 years. Prior to his current role as the Managing Director of SONIDEP, Dr. Ibrahim Mamane has shaped the stability of Niger’s energy and mining sectors as Director General of state utility Nigerien Electricity Company, as a Mining Engineer with Ingénieur Mine and as a Geologist with Etruscan Resources P/L. In this regard, AEW 2023, as the continent’s premier platform for the African energy sector, represents the best platform for Dr. Mamane to showcase Niger’s untapped energy potential.

Representing a rapidly expanding hydrocarbons market as well as one of the most innovative National Oil Companies (NOC) in Africa, the participation of Dr. Mamane at AEW 2023 will be crucial for shaping dialogue around the role of Africa’s untapped oil and gas resources in ensuring energy security, energy poverty eradication and shaping socioeconomic developments across the continent. Niger’s hydrocarbon resources are set to play a much larger role on the continent, with the country’s estimated 24 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas reserves and 3.7 billion barrels of oil seen as a key driver for amplifying industrialization, electrification and broader economic progress.

For its part, SONIDEP – under the leadership of Dr. Mamane – has long-represented a key partner for international players, with the NOC continuing to work closely with a suite of investors and project developers to drive several large-scale energy projects in the country. Such developments include the $4.5 billion Niger-Berlin pipeline and the 4,128km Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline. The company oversees the importation, transportation, storage, refining, marketing and retail of petroleum products in the country, and is committed to facilitating various mid- and downstream developments in pursuit of market stability and growth.

As such, partnership opportunities for global energy players in Niger are immense and AEW 2023 represents the best platform for industry stakeholders to meet with Dr. Mamane, explore and exploit these prospects. Currently, SONIDEP is seeking partners and improved foreign direct investments to boost oil and gas refinery and storage capacity, as the country targets boosting energy access from the current 16% to 65% by 2030 on the back of gas utilization. In this scenario, the participation of Dr. Mamane at AEW 2023 is important as it will unlock a new era of increased investments within the country’s burgeoning energy industry.

“The Chamber is proud to host Dr. Ibrahim Mamane at AEW 2023 where discussions will focus on opportunities available in Niger and Africa as a whole. We believe that Niger’s favorable political and business environment, well established and reliable companies such as SONIDEP, and committed and well experienced executives including Dr. Ibrahim Mamane are a perfect recipe to position the country as a top investment destination for global investors seeking to invest in a highly lucrative market,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Taking place under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’, AEW 2023 will unite African National Oil Companies (NOCs) such as SONIDEP and industry leaders including Dr. Ibrahim Mamane with their global counterparts to discuss investment opportunities within Africa’s entire energy industry.

AEW 2023 is the AEC’s annual energy event uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the future of African energy. For more information on attendance, sponsorship and partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com