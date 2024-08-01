Angola aims to complete the privatization of national oil company (NOC) (http://apo-opa.co/3yn9bos) Sonangol by 2026, diversifying the government’s 30% stake in the company while attracting investors to help expand operations across the oil and gas value chain. The privatization initiative not only supports Sonangol’s ambition to become a competitive operator but reaffirms the company’s position as a strong partner for regional NOCs.

Sonangol has joined this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place this October in Luanda – as a diamond sponsor. The sponsorship reflects the NOCs commitment to not only Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the theme of this year’s conference – but to connecting with global investors and project developers on new opportunities in oil and gas development.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Angola aims to maintain production above one million barrels of oil per day (bpd) beyond 2027 by accelerating exploration and investments in incremental production. At the same time, the country aims to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 25% by 2025, highlighting strategic opportunities for foreign investors and project developers. To achieve these goals, Sonangol has positioned itself as a strong and reliable partner for oil and gas companies.

Drawing on over 60 years of industry experience, Sonangol continues to be at the forefront of Angola’s upstream oil and gas sector. The NOC has gained significant expertise through partnerships with international oil and gas players including TotalEnergies, Chevron, Galp Energia, ExxonMobil and many more. In May this year, Sonangol and its partners – including energy supermajor TotalEnergies and petroleum refineries company Petronas – in Block 20/11 announced a final investment decision for the $6 billion Kaminho deepwater project (http://apo-opa.co/3yy1Oui) in Angola. Comprising the Cameia and Golfinho fields, the project features a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will produce 70,000 bpd once operational by 2028.

Sonangol is also developing the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in collaboration with international energy company Azule Energy. The project involves drilling 36 new wells and installing an FPSO (http://apo-opa.co/4cb9IYt) with a production capacity of 120,000 bpd, a gas injection capacity of 230 million standard cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 12,000 bpd. Scheduled for operation by late-2025, this initiative underscores Sonangol’s commitment to expanding oil production.

In the downstream sector, Sonangol is advancing Angola’s refining capacity through cooperation with international investors, positioning itself as a crucial supplier of petroleum products to the regional market. The company recently signed an agreement with Azule Energy to enhance decarbonization at the Luanda Refinery – the country’s sole operating refinery. Additionally, in March 2024, Sonangol awarded engineering firm KBR a contract to construct the 200,000 bpd Lobito Refinery in Benguela province. Sonangol is also spearheading the development of the 60,000 bpd Cabinda refinery and the 100,000 bpd Soyo refinery.

During the AOG 2024 conference, Sonangol will share insight into how ongoing project developments will enhance energy security in both Angola and the broader region. Delegations from China, the US, Europe, the USA, the UAE, Switzerland and more are participating, creating opportunities for new deals ahead of the country’s 2025 Limited Tender – launching in Q1 next year.

For more information about the program, visit https://apo-opa.co/4fvmCUe.