A weeklong training to enhance efficiency in the management of police assets has started in Mogadishu, Somalia, for officers of the Somali Police Force (SPF).

Attended by ten SPF officers from the department of logistics, this capacity building exercise is supported by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) under its Police Reforms, Restructuring and Development programme.

The launch of the training was jointly presided over by Maj. Gen. Mohammed Dore of the SPF and ATMIS Police Reforms, Restructuring and Development Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Maxwell Chikunguru.

ACP Chikunguru noted that improving accountability of police assets and reducing loss and misuse was key to the overall efficiency of police operations.

“This course is mainly to impart the participants with the knowledge, relevant skills, values and attitudes for them to effectively and efficiently manage SPF assets and logistics,” said ACP Chikunguru, who represented the ATMIS Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie.

Cpt. Ahmed Tahilil said the mentoring and capacity building training that SPF receives from ATMIS Police was an important value-addition in the provision of policing services and building of expertise all across the country.

“This is one of many trainings we have planned with ATMIS Police. We have a cordial relationship with ATMIS and will be working closely with them on various other projects to help improve SPF efficiency and professionalism,” he said.

ATMIS Police has a mandate to support specialised training, advise and mentorship and also provide operational support to the SPF including operational competence and logistical support capabilities.

“The working relations between the Somali Police Force and ATMIS police has been key to the professionalization of SPF, especially through capacity building and trainings,” said Mukhtar Adam, one of the 10 trainee officers, who has served in the SPF since 2015.