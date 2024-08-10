1. On August 9, 2024 (local time, August 8), the leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement on negotiations over the release of hostages and ceasefire regarding Gaza, expressing that they are prepared as mediators, to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining issues related to the implementation of the agreement. The joint statement also urged both parties to resume urgent talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.

2. Japan appreciates the vigorous diplomatic efforts made by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to improve the situation, and strongly supports the joint statement by the leaders and the efforts made by the three countries. Even to this day, many people who have been held hostage are yet to be released, and at the same time the humanitarian situation on the ground is becoming increasingly dire due to the prolonged fighting, and the further destabilization caused by the spillover across the region remains a serious concern. Japan strongly urges all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and steadily work toward the release of all hostages and a sustainable ceasefire.

3. In close coordination with countries concerned, Japan will continue to persistently and proactively make diplomatic efforts towards the release of the hostages, the improvement of the humanitarian situation, the early settlement of the situation, and the prevention of escalation.