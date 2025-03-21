On 21 March 2025, Sheng Wang, Chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia, signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation between China and Zambia on behalf of the two Governments.

Chargé d'affaires Wang said that China and Zambia enjoy traditional friendship and have carried out a lot of fruitful practical cooperation. The agreement signed today is an important outcome of the implementation of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. It can be foreseenthat the cooperation between China and Zambia in various fields will continue to be enhanced and the high-quality development of China-Zambia relations will be promoted for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Minister Musokotwane noted that he is very grateful to the Chinese government and people for their sincere help. In recent years, Chinese enterprises have implemented a number of steel, fertiliser and infrastructure projects in Zambia with remarkable results.The signed agreement is a strong embodiment of the deepening of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 60 years ago. Hope both sides will continue to implement the consensus of the two heads of state, and promote the economic development of Zambia as well as the friendly relations between the two countries to a new level.