Coastal communities in South Africa were represented in a lively two-day community workshop that sought to promote gender inclusivity in environmental management and the conservation of aquatic biodiversity. The workshop, which was co-hosted by AU-IBAR, Mabuyi Development Planners, and Blue Wild Coast NPO, aimed to provide a thorough Gender Plan of Action for NGOs engaged in small-scale fisheries.

Fifty people showed up at the event in East London, South Africa. Among them were ladies from the seaside towns of Hamburg and Port St. John's, as well as officials from the government, non-governmental organisations, the business sector, and foreign organisations. The workshop sought to incorporate gender-sensitive practices into environmental management, with a heavy emphasis on gender mainstreaming. This was especially important in small-scale fisheries, where women are crucial but under-represented.



Workshop Objectives and Background

After successfully recruiting a Technical Consultant to assist South African environmental NGOs, the Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation Project continued its earlier efforts with the workshop. Site visits, a gender assessment report, an MoU, and a Gender Plan of Action were all part of the consultant's remit to guarantee that women and disadvantaged communities would be a part of environmental sustainability initiatives.



Prior consultations verified the inception report, which laid the groundwork for this workshop. Recognising the importance of local women as guardians of aquatic biodiversity, we set out to understand the difficulties they encounter in small-scale fisheries and find strategies to support them. Workshop participants also had the opportunity to confirm the consultant's report's findings and work together to develop ways to increase gender inclusion in the sector.



Opening Session: Setting the Stage for Change

A panel of speakers stressed gender equality in small-scale fisheries and aquatic biodiversity management at the inaugural session.



At the outset of the session, Ms. Elethu Duna, Executive Director of Blue Wild Coast NPO, acknowledged the importance of women in small-scale fishing in South Africa and highlighted their lack of representation in decision-making bodies. She emphasized that addressing gender inequities offers potential for permanent change and expressed gratitude to AU-IBAR and partners for the session. Duna strongly encouraged participation in developing a substantial Gender Plan of Action.

Mr. Zamkhaya Maseti from the Premier’s Office, Government of South Africa, recognized the need for additional action in rural communities while emphasizing the government’s dedication to empowering women through policies. He highlighted the importance of women in fisheries, noting that they are sometimes overlooked, and described the session as a crucial step in addressing this disparity. "The time for talk is over," Maseti declared as his final rallying cry. Now is the moment to take action.



Ms. Thabisa Sigwela, representing the Buffalo City Maritime Cluster, emphasized the need for women's economic empowerment and advocated for organized investments in financial inclusion and capacity building. She pledged to support businesses run by women and stressed the importance of providing women in underserved coastal communities with easy access to economic opportunities.

Ms. Mashebane Thosago, from the African Women Fish Processors and Traders Network (AWFISHNET), highlighted the obstacles women in the fishing industry face, including a lack of education and financing. She spoke about how AWFISHNET is working to connect women across Africa and how this training can empower those involved in small-scale fishing to make a difference.



Ms. Fransciscar Mhuriro, representing AU-IBAR, reiterated the organization’s commitment to gender equality, calling for women to be recognized as leaders in the fisheries industry. She stressed that AU-IBAR is responsible for promoting gender-responsive policies and enabling knowledge-sharing to ensure the Gender Plan of Action is a living tool for change.



Finally, Ms. Nozuko Ntsokota from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment (DFFE) discussed the need for practical application of existing gender policy. She highlighted the importance of collaboration to equip women with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in small-scale fisheries and pledged continued support for initiatives that emerge from the session.



The workshop focused on gender issues in small-scale fisheries through technical sessions. The first session introduced the importance of integrating gender principles into fisheries management. Key presentations included the roles of men and women in small-scale fisheries, the marginalization of women, and the role of women in vulnerable coastal communities. The second session, moderated by Stephanie Achieng, discussed legislative frameworks, financial exclusion, tenure rights, and infrastructure challenges in small-scale fisheries. A draft gender plan of action was introduced, based on input from local fisherwomen.



Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Cooperatives

Ms. Thosago Mashebane of AWFISHNET and SANWFA highlighted the persistent challenges faced by women in fisheries cooperatives. Issues included unfriendly working environments, inadequate infrastructure, and limited financial inclusion. Despite the existence of cooperatives for over a decade, women continue to struggle with access to resources, funding, and tenure rights. Ms. Mashebane emphasized the need for improved legislative frameworks, increased capacity-building initiatives, and the creation of financial tools tailored to the needs of women in coastal communities.



Proposed Solutions and Commitments

Participants discussed potential solutions, such as the establishment of organized forums for women in cooperatives, improved sustainability of interventions, and stronger policy frameworks. The workshop also proposed the development of business models for women cooperatives, alongside measures to increase their representation in decision-making institutions at local and national levels. Notably, SANWFA committed to connecting women cooperatives from the Eastern Cape with buyers in the Western Cape, fostering new economic opportunities.



Key Workshop Outcomes

Key conclusions from the event will guide future efforts and the Gender Plan of Action. As a means of identifying and addressing critical obstacles, participants evaluated current frameworks and policies that affect women in coastal areas. They looked at different ways to help women participate more in small-scale fishing, with an emphasis on financial inclusion, capacity building, and access to resources. Involvement from women in coastal communities, local NGOs, and government stakeholders led to the development of a thorough Gender Plan of Action. This plan outlines methods for capacity building, advocacy, and monitoring. The significance of public-private partnerships was also highlighted, with organisations such as the South African Maritime Association and the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) being identified as vital for long-term success.

Next Steps and Recommendations

The subsequent actions were outlined as follows:

After the Gender Plan of Action is finalised, workshop participants will receive a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and have the opportunity to review and provide input on it before the deadline. When completed, it will be a part of larger plans to manage fisheries on a national and regional level. The importance of ongoing support from AU-IBAR and Blue Wild Coast NPO was highlighted, as was the need for continuous capacity building for women cooperatives in Port St. Johns and Hamburg. For the purpose of tracking and adjusting progress, gender-sensitive monitoring and evaluation indicators will be created and integrated into the M&E framework of the participating NGOs. Sustainable business models in small-scale fishing will also be a priority, therefore we'll be working to connect women's cooperatives with buyers and funding options.



Conclusion

For South African small-scale fisheries, the community workshop was a watershed moment in the fight for gender parity. At this event, women from coastal communities, along with representatives from government and NGOs, worked together to develop strategies that will empower women and involve them in managing aquatic biodiversity. Participation and representation of women in coastal communities in environmental management discussions will be enhanced by the workshop's outputs, which will play a pivotal role in informing future policies and interventions.