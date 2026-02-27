A renewed push to restore impactful community programmes and strengthen partnerships for national development took centre stage today as the Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, received a delegation from the Lions Clubs International during a courtesy call at State House.

Led by District Governor Mr Simon Njoroge, the delegation briefed the Vice President on plans to reinstate hallmark initiatives previously undertaken in Seychelles, notably the free eye screening and eyeglasses programme, which delivered vision testing and corrective eyewear to those in need. Discussions also touched on the revival of the Teachers’ Quest programme, an initiative aimed at enhancing professional development and strengthening educational standards.

In this context, the delegation proposed facilitating visits by teachers to Seychelles as part of an educational capacity-building initiative to promote skills exchange and contribute to the advancement of the education sector.

The Lions Club representatives underscored their commitment to aligning their service projects with the government’s broader vision and development priorities, ensuring that their activities complement national objectives and respond effectively to community needs.

The meeting also addressed the evolving landscape of corporate social responsibility (CSR), with the delegation outlining the constraints faced by non-governmental organisations following the repeal of legislation that had previously structured business contributions to NGOs. They noted the challenges this has created in sustaining humanitarian programmes.

Vice President Pillay welcomed the continued engagement of the Lions Club and affirmed that his Office remains available as an interface to support the coordination and implementation of humanitarian initiatives. He further proposed establishing closer collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, which is currently working towards the creation of a domestic centre, suggesting that joint efforts could enhance outreach and impact.

Emphasising the importance of strategic focus, the Vice President encouraged the organisation to identify one flagship project that could receive concentrated attention and broad support, particularly initiatives capable of inspiring and engaging young people.

Also present during the meeting were Mrs. Swapna Akinapelly, Dr Rangan Viveganandan, Mrs Dhana Sasikumar, Mrs Premilaben Bhrasadiya, Mr Rajesh Pandya, Mrs Irene Mwangi, Mr Amos Ndung’u, and Mrs Margaret Stower.

The meeting wrapped up with a shared understanding that effective partnership must be anchored in practical action and sustained engagement. The Vice President and the delegation reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and translating the proposals discussed into tangible programmes that directly benefit vulnerable communities and strengthen national development efforts across Seychelles.