Ambassador Selby Pillay represented Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Seychelles, at the 47th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea from 10th to 11th July 2025.

The 47th Ordinary Session was conducted under the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through reparations”. It adopted the African Union Commission budget for 2026, assessed the implementation of the Agenda 2063, considered the roadmap on the theme of the year 2026, and endorsed decisions on critical issues affecting the African Continent.

During the discussions on the roadmap of the theme for the year 2026: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063”, Ambassador Pillay recognised the inseparable linkage between water and other factors such as health, agriculture, and climate resilience. He further underscored that “Seychelles, as a Small Island Developing State, will always be a strong advocate for environment sustainability and climate change, due to its vulnerabilities mainly from the devasting effects of climate change”.

The Ordinary Session further witnessed the election of Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona from Burundi as the new African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI) and Mrs Francisca Tatchouop Belobe from Equatorial Guinea as the new Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM). This completes the election and appointment process of the Senior Leadership of the African Union Commission, a process which started in February 2025.

Ambassador Pillay was accompanied by Mrs Patricia Ilunga, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Seychelles in Addis Ababa.