President Wavel Ramkalawan visited the Ministry of Lands and Housing at Independence House yesterday morning. This visit stems from President Ramkalawan’s announcement to improve service delivery in the public sector.

The President was welcomed by the Minister for Lands and Housing, Mr. Billy Rangasamy, the Principal Secretary for Housing, Mr. Denis Barbe, Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Infrastructure Agency (SIA), Mr. Jitesh Shah, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Planning Authority (SPA), Ms. Angela Servina.

The visit started at the Customer Service division, on the ground floor of the Independence House, and then proceeded to the second floor, where the President was introduced to the staff from the Lands and Housing Department as well as SIA, where he had the opportunity to address them. The Head of State urged them to improve the level of service delivery, to facilitate applications that comes to their attention from citizens that wish to purchase land, request for planning construction projects and housing applications.

“This Ministry is one that is very important, in view that you serve the public on a daily basis. My visit here today is to better understand the daily operations of the various Departments, see where there are challenges and how we can further improve the efficiency and quality of service being offered to citizens. I am here today to encourage you and to show my support but at the same time, I urged all of you to be honest, fair, and to show transparency in your daily tasks. I know that you are under a lot pressure based on demands coming from the public, but you need to stay focused, and to display utmost professionalism in everything that you do. ,” added President Ramkalawan.

Nevertheless, as the Ministry seeks ways to address those constraints, the President called upon citizens who are seeking for assistance to also take their responsibility to do their part, to contribute and to meet the ministry halfway.

Members of staff had the opportunity to express their concerns and difficulties with the high demands for lands and housing which is the primary cause of frustration for applicants.

Following the visit, President Ramkalawan chaired a meeting with the Minister and management of the various Departments of the Ministry.