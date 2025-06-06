President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, officially inaugurated the Eve Island Marine Fuelling Station on Praslin this Friday morning, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of maritime infrastructure across the inner islands.

The newly commissioned facility is set to bolster critical support services for the fisheries sector and marine transportation in the region.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome by Master of Ceremony, Mr. Ivan Roberts, followed by opening remarks from the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Petroleum Company (SEYPEC), Mrs. Sarah Romain. In her address, Mrs. Romain emphasized the strategic importance of the fuelling station in reinforcing maritime logistics and providing reliable fuel access to Praslin’s fishing fleet and commercial vessels.

As the Minister responsible for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Principal Minister Jean-François Ferrari, delivered the keynote address, reaffirming the government’s continued commitment to infrastructure development in support of the sustainable growth of Seychelles’ blue economy. He praised the close collaboration between SEYPEC and government stakeholders that led to the timely and successful completion of the project.

Adding a festive touch to the event, a performance by renowned local artist Mr. Ziggy Adam delighted guests.

The Chairman of the Praslin Fishermen Association, Mr. Darel Green, also addressed the gathering, expressing heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the local fishing community for a facility that will significantly improve operational efficiency and alleviate longstanding fuel access challenges.

The highlight of the morning was the official unveiling of the facility by President Ramkalawan, accompanied by Mrs. Romain. This was followed by the symbolic fuelling of the first vessel, Eloy, jointly carried out by the Head of State and SEYPEC’s Director of Operations and Technical, Mr. Ray Hoareau.

The Eve Island Marine Fuelling Station is expected to play a pivotal role in stimulating economic activity and supporting livelihoods on Praslin and surrounding islands. It aligns with the government’s broader national agenda to modernize key infrastructure and strengthen services in vital economic sectors.

Also in attendance were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, members of the SEYPEC Board of Directors, senior government officials, SEYPEC executives, community representatives, and invited guests.

Following the ceremony, President Ramkalawan toured the Praslin Depot, where he interacted with staff and greeted crew aboard the maritime tanker Seychelles Paradise, currently berthed at Ile Eve.

In keeping with tradition, the President signed an LPG composite cylinder—a customary gesture for dignitaries visiting the depot—and conveyed words of encouragement and appreciation to the SEYPEC Praslin team.