President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan were the guests of honour at the18th graduation ceremony for students who had successfully completed their studies at the School of Advanced Level Studies (SALS). The ceremony was hosted at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS) yesterday afternoon.

The highlight of the ceremony was the awards presentation given to the top best academic performers, the best overall performers across the different subjects, the governing board award, the principal’s award and the President's Cup. New this year are the aspiring teacher awards aimed at recognizing students who have performed well in the Aspiring Teacher program, in partnership with the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education (SITE).

The President’s Cup was awarded to Daniel Bedier who has demonstrated consistency in all areas of his two- year studies. He is described as a great role model in terms of discipline and character and has been an active participant in the school‘s extracurricular activities. Known for being self-driven and enthusiastic in exploring new avenues in life, Daniel is an outstanding and well deserving winner.

George Razanajatovo received the Minister‘s Cup as the best overall performer. George also secured an award as one of the top three academic performers, with Ashlie Morel taking second place and Ammar Mohamed Muna coming in third. Razanajatovo was also awarded best performer in Computer Science alongside Jonathan Albest.

Twelve alumni won Best Performer awards in their respective cadre, including Biology, Geography, Computer Science, Literature in English, French, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Sociology. The Aspiring Teacher award recipient was Kella Philoe, whereas Leroy Asba secured the Governing Board Award, an award sponsored by the governing board of SALS for students who have shown great improvement throughout their studies.

A total of one hundred and twenty-one students graduated during the ceremony, having successfully attended and completed their respective courses.

In her address, Mrs. Elaine Larue, Principal of the School of Advanced level, challenged the new graduates to pursue their passions, seize opportunities that spark excitement and strive for excellence in all their endeavors. “Your studies at SALS open the door for you to become change agents and global citizens who take action, in a world of increasing complexity and significant challenges. Our nation's progress depends on your willingness to return after your studies and to contribute to the society,” she stressed.

The Minister for Investment and Industry, Mrs. Devika Vidot, a proud SALS alumna, applauded the graduates’ commitment and achievements, urging them to stay focused and persistent in reaching their goals. She encouraged them to utilize their skills and knowledge for the benefit of the nation.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Education, Mr. Justin Valentin, the Minister for Investment and Entrepreneurship and Industry, Mrs. Devika Vidot, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Hon. Sebastien Pillay, Principal Secretaries, Members of the National Assembly, Members of the SALS Governing Board, the graduates‘ relatives, and SALS Management and Staff.