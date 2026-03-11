The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Véronique Herminie, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr Dharambeer Gokhool, GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius, and the First Lady of the Republic of Mauritius, Mrs Brinda Gokhool, at State House this afternoon.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Honourable Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.

President Gokhool warmly welcomed President Herminie and conveyed his congratulations following his victory in the presidential run-off election of October 2025.

He also commended the values highlighted in President Herminie’s victory speech, notably the commitment to revitalising public services, strengthening national unity, promoting good governance and building a legacy for future generations.

Both Heads of State reflected on the common pathways of their personal and professional journeys, shaped by humble beginnings and guided by a shared commitment to service, integrity and good governance.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius also welcomed the participation of the Seychelles Defence Forces in the Mauritian National Day celebrations, including the National Défilé, noting that this gesture further reinforces the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two island nations.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the longstanding bilateral relations between Mauritius and Seychelles, formally established in 1988. Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation through existing and forthcoming Memoranda of Understanding in key sectors including investment, education, culture, tourism, trade and maritime security.

President Gokhool laid strong emphasis on areas of particular importance for enhanced collaboration, including maritime safety and security, the blue economy, fisheries development and sustainable tourism. The two leaders also emphasised the importance of climate action and resilience for Small Island Developing States.

The issue of the Chagossian community residing in Seychelles was also talked about. President Dharambeer Gokhool, together with Honourable Minister Ramful, reaffirmed Mauritius’ continued commitment and support in this regard.

After the meeting, President Herminie also signed the visitors' book at State House.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the First Ladies, Mrs Brinda Gokhool and Mrs Véronique Herminie, also held a warm and productive exchange on social and cultural issues of mutual interest.

His Excellency Dr Patrick Herminie is in Mauritius as Chief Guest for the celebrations marking the 58th Anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius and the 34th Anniversary of the Republic. The courtesy call took place a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, reflecting the strong and enduring partnership between Mauritius and Seychelles