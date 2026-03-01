The Office of the President informs the public that the Government of the Republic of Seychelles is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East region and remains fully committed to safeguarding the welfare of Seychellois nationals abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, through the Seychelles Embassy based in the United Arab Emirates, is in active contact with Seychellois communities residing across the region, as well as Seychellois visitors who may be affected by current developments. The Embassy continues to provide updates and consular assistance as required.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, together with relevant local authorities, is also developing a contingency evacuation plan, should circumstances necessitate the voluntary evacuation of Seychellois nationals. This is a precautionary preparedness measure to ensure readiness and the protection of our citizens.

The Government further draws attention to its Travel Advisory issued by the Ministry on 28 February 2026 and reiterates its advice for Seychellois nationals in the region to remain vigilant, adhere to the guidance of local authorities, and closely monitor official communications and updates from the Seychelles Embassy and the Ministry.

The situation continues to be assessed at the highest level, and the public will be kept informed of any significant developments.

For further information or assistance, Seychellois nationals are encouraged to contact the Seychelles Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora in Victoria.