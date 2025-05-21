State House Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan has announced the appointment of the Planning Authority Board.

The appointment is made in accordance with Section 9 of the Physical Planning Act, 2021.  The appointment takes effect on 16th May 2025 for a 3-year period.

The full composition of the Planning Authority Board is as follows:

  • Mr Dilip Shah - Chairperson
  • Ms Angela Servina - CEO/ex-officio Member
  • Mr Kenny Constance - Member
  • Mrs Sinha Levkovic - Member
  • Mr Lenny Gabriel - Member
  • Mr Patrick Andre - Member
  • Dr. Jude Gedeon - Member
  • Ms Indira Gamatis - Member
  • Mr Patrick Lablache - Member
