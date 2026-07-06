The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure, received the Ambassador-designate of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Mr. Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, for a courtesy call at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Monday, 6 July 2026, ahead of the presentation of his Letters of Credence.

During the meeting, Minister Faure and H.E. Mr. Herrera Franco reaffirmed the longstanding and cordial relations between the Republic of Seychelles and the Dominican Republic, underscoring the shared interests and common priorities that continue to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The discussions focused on avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including tourism, environmental protection, the Blue Economy, and marine conservation. In this regard, both sides welcomed the prospect of further consolidating their partnership through the conclusion of a General Cooperation Agreement, which would provide a comprehensive framework for future collaboration.

The two sides also discussed the establishment of a Joint Commission as a mechanism to monitor the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation and to facilitate regular consultations, including through virtual meetings, with a view to advancing the bilateral agenda.

In addition, the meeting explored the proposed conclusion of a Visa Waiver Agreement, which would facilitate greater people-to-people exchanges, promote tourism and investment opportunities, and encourage the sharing of knowledge, expertise, and best practices between the two countries.

His Excellency Mr. Herrera Franco will become the first Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to be accredited to the Republic of Seychelles on 7 July 2026, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.