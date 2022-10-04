The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Andreas Nikolaides presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during a ceremony held at State House yesterday morning.

President Ramkalawan welcomed H.E. High Commissioner Nikolaides to Seychelles and congratulated him on his accreditation, which will enable the two countries to work closely together and to see concrete results.

The discussions between the Head of State and High Commissioner Nikolaides centred on different sectors that could revive and strengthen closer collaboration between Seychelles and Cyprus such as in tourism, health, education, as well as trade, and investment. They also spoke about the excellent cooperation between Seychelles and the European Union (EU) on the international arena, whereby both President Ramkalawan and High Commissioner Nikolaides reciprocate the importance ofthe relationship between the two sides to continue to move steadily forward.

Diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Cyprus were established on 1st July 1976. High Commissioner Nikolaides will be based in Muscat, Oman. He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Cyprus in Seychelles, Mrs. Georgia Van Heyste.

Also present for the ceremony this morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde. the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, the Director General of Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Second Secretary, Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Zénab Kanté.