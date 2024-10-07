The Seychelles Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. are currently in the country for their biennial retreat.

As part of the retreat programme, the Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires a.i met with the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Monday 7th October, to discuss cooperation issues under their respective jurisdictions, as well as the strategic objectives of the country’s foreign policy, amongst others.

During their retreat from 7th to 8th October, the Seychelles Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires a.i will also be updated on policies of the country, deliberate on Seychelles stance regarding international issues, as well as the challenges that the country is facing as a Small Island Developing State.

An important aspect of their working sessions will be the interaction with the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly (IAC), where they will discuss a range of topics, including the challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts and the IAC’s support for the Seychelles Missions.

To note, the Seychelles has 10 Diplomatic Missions around the world: 4 in Europe, 2 in Africa, 2 in Asia, 1 in the Americas and 1 in the Middle East.