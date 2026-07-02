Senegal's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town. His participation comes as Senegal enters a new phase of energy sector development following a cabinet reshuffle that separated the former Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines into standalone Energy and Petroleum and Mines portfolios, placing greater institutional focus on the country's rapidly expanding hydrocarbons sector.

AEW 2026 will provide a platform for Senegal to engage investors as it builds on recent upstream successes, advances domestic gas utilization and expands the infrastructure needed to support long-term energy security and industrial growth.

Minister Diouf assumed office in June 2026 following the formation of Senegal's new government. As head of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, he is leading efforts to accelerate upstream development, expand domestic gas utilization and strengthen the regulatory framework supporting long-term investment. His appointment comes as Senegal transitions from hydrocarbon explorer to producer, seeking to leverage new oil and gas output to improve energy security, reduce fuel import dependence, lower electricity costs and support industrialization.

The Sangomar offshore oil field exceeded production expectations in 2025, producing 36 million barrels, while exports reached approximately 3.8 million barrels in January 2026 alone. Operator Woodside Energy is evaluating a second phase of development that could further increase production. At the same time, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project continues to ramp up operations while supplying 35 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to Senegal's domestic market. In April, national oil company Petrosen secured full ownership of the Yakaar-Teranga gas field, home to an estimated 25 trillion cubic feet of gas that will underpin the country's long-term gas monetization and gas-to-power strategy.

Beyond upstream development, Senegal is investing heavily in the infrastructure needed to monetize its gas resources domestically. Earlier this year, Petrosen launched its first independently operated $100 million onshore exploration campaign, while the government continues advancing plans for a proposed 400-km domestic gas pipeline network to connect offshore gas production with industrial consumers. As part of its objective to generate 75% of installed power capacity from natural gas, Senegal is also expanding gas-fired generation through projects including the conversion of the existing 335 MW Bel Air power plant and the construction of a new 366 MW gas-fired power plant.

Alongside these investments, Senegal is strengthening the policy framework underpinning long-term sector growth. This year, the government advanced reforms to its local content regulations aimed at increasing domestic participation across the petroleum value chain while adopting its first national standards for solar photovoltaic equipment. Together, these initiatives reflect Senegal's strategy of leveraging natural gas development alongside renewable energy expansion to support sustainable economic growth.

"Senegal is entering an exciting new phase of energy development, backed by world-class oil and gas resources, ambitious infrastructure investments and progressive regulatory reforms. Minister Diouf's participation at AEW 2026 provides investors with a timely opportunity to engage directly with the leadership shaping one of Africa's most dynamic energy markets," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW 2026, Minister Diouf is expected to participate in high-level discussions on upstream investment, gas monetization, energy infrastructure and regional energy cooperation, highlighting Senegal's growing role as one of West Africa's leading investment destinations.