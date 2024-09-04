Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Fourteenth Episode of their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3Xg3T6H), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4cSpgAN), X (https://apo-opa.co/3Xs183t) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4g8m6vx)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3X4WEy8), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3ZaiqmQ), X (https://apo-opa.co/3Xk2Xyi) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4gcUXaF)).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3z8gkcB

The theme for the Fourteenth Episode is Supporting Girl Education.

Watch the Fourteenth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/4cTY7NZ

Watch the Fourteenth Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3TbHiab

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I strongly believe that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment. When Girls are educated, they feel more empowered, and their countries become more powerful, stronger&prosperous. I realize there’s a need for more support as there are many brilliant girls out there who are struggling financially and socially to meet their educational needs. Together with African First Ladies, we have has contributed to the future of thousands of girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also providing essential school items for thousands of schoolgirls through our “Educating Linda” program in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more.”

“Moreover, we have benefitted many girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education and end child marriage”, shared Senator Kelej.

Additionally, Merck Foundation is adapting their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education and ending child marriage. Watch Jackline’s Rescue Animation film: https://apo-opa.co/3MyCbx8

Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film: https://apo-opa.co/3AQLaqO

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “In partnership with the African First Ladies, we have been building healthcare capacity through providing training to healthcare providers in many medical specialties. Out of the total 1810 scholarships, more than 828 scholarships have been provided to female doctors in critical and underserved specialties. This is a great achievement for us”.

Other than the “Educating Linda” program, Merck Foundation has also announced the MARS Awards to appreciate and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and 'Best Young African Researcher’. The aim is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The Fourteenth episode features Santa Anzo, a renowned Fashion Designer from Uganda and young fashion designers Claire Asiimwe from Uganda and Boye Doe David Kusi from Ghana, who is also a winner of Merck Foundation “More Than A Mother” Fashion Awards 2019. The talented designers displayed their designs with strong messages like “Yes to Girls Education” and “Educate Me and I Will Change the World”.

The episode also featured a background song 'Like Them' by Merck Foundation to support girls’ education. The song has been sung by Kenneth Mugabi, a popular singer from Uganda.

1. Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/4dLlhXS



2. Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/3APbmSx



3. Watch, share&subscribe the “Girl Can” song here, sung by two famous singers, Irene and Cwezi from Liberia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/47bPUU0

4. Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/47hOg35

5. Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education:https://apo-opa.co/3ANmGhX

6. Read Jackline’s Rescue Storybook

7. Read Educating Linda Storybook



8. Read Ride Into The Future here: https://apo-opa.co/4e9wtNJ

“I am very excited to bring to you the upcoming episode of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

You can watch all the past episodes by referring to the below links:

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/3yVpjhp​

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/47bQcdy

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/4e9qwQX

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/3ZdPj22

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/3TdFhdm​

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.co/3z1B0TH

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Tf3jVy

Watch Episode 8 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XaXSbs​

Watch Episode 9 here: https://apo-opa.co/47fNNON

Watch Episode 10 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XbhITU

Watch Episode 11 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XftT1M

Watch Episode 12 here: https://apo-opa.co/4cNtM3z

Watch Episode 13 here: https://apo-opa.co/3X91IBT

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3X4WEy8

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4dMXffj

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3ZaiqmQ

X: https://apo-opa.co/3Xk2Xyi

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4dMXhnr

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/3XusK89

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/3XvZ36L

About Merck Foundation

Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit: Merck Foundation; Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3X4WEy8), X (https://apo-opa.co/3Xk2Xyi), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3ZaiqmQ), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4dMXffj), Thread (https://apo-opa.co/3XusK89) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4dMXhnr).