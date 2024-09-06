Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched the Fifteenth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3AUcvs4), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/47kY5xd), X (https://apo-opa.co/47hf7fK) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4evRGSv)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/47izh97), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/47iiNxQ), X (https://apo-opa.co/3AVsVR6) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/47jcvhh)).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/3MzYNxe

The Fifteenth Episode is focused on Summary of “Our Africa” TV Program, emphasizing on social and health issues in Africa.

Watch the Fifteenth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/4dQcZhD

Watch the Fifteenth Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3MwdRMi

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I would like to thank our viewers and Social Media followers for the outstanding feedback we have been receiving for our TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I am deeply touched by all the messages we have been getting on our Social Media appreciating the TV program. The Fifteenth Episode is a summary of all the topics we have been discussing on the TV program so far. ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program aims to contribute to sensitizing communities about different social and health issues such as ending FGM, ending child marriage, stopping GBV, breaking the Infertility stigma, supporting Girl Education, Diabetes awareness and healthy lifestyle, coronavirus awareness, sustainable fashion and more.

I would also like to thank our viewers for the amazing response we have been receiving, this is indeed very inspiring and encouraging. Moreover, I would especially like to acknowledge the love we have been receiving from our social media followers, it is phenomenal.”

The Fifteenth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” summarized all the previous discussions that have taken place on the TV program. Senator, Dr. Rasha reminisced her conversations with the guests and designers who have been featured in the previous episodes. This episode also featured Merck Foundation’s song “Girl Can” by artists Irene and Cwezi from Liberia and Ghana respectively.

Watch and listen to this song here: https://apo-opa.co/3MxSASv

“‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program has been our effort to reach out to youth and other members of our urban and rural communities with the aim to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to our continent. I am very excited to bring to you more seasons of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program, stay tuned. Be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/4dQjC3b

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/4eaLij3

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/47jFYYM

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/3MBNpku

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/4dIXzeV

Watch Episode 6 ere: https://apo-opa.co/47fERck

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.co/47fESNq

Watch Episode 8 here: https://apo-opa.co/3MV6b6B

Watch Episode 9 here: https://apo-opa.co/4dQSLUV

Watch Episode 10 here: https://apo-opa.co/4dUwMwg

Watch Episode 11 here: https://apo-opa.co/3AVsWo8

Watch Episode 12 here: https://apo-opa.co/47dL5cR

Watch Episode 13 here: https://apo-opa.co/3AQEvgn

Watch Episode 14 here: https://apo-opa.co/3MzumHj

More Images: https://apo-opa.co/3ASqBdr

