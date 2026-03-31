The industry-wide boycott of the upcoming Africa Energies Summit will continue as the conference organizers Frontier Energy Network refuse to abandon their policy of discrimination. The Mozambique oil industry alongside petroleum ministers from the African Petroleum Producers Organization have already withdrawn from the conference, citing concerns over the treatment of Black professionals and broader local content issues. With Frontier - led by Daniel Davidson - refusing to address the company’s decision to not hire Black professionals and the continued exclusion of Black voices, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) calls on the continued boycott of the event.

“Our narrative and voices matter. Any company that wants to operate in the continent with a mindset of excluding Africans will fail. That’s why Africans are staying away from Africa Energies Summit 2026 and I am pleased that the petroleum ministers I have talked to have supported us by staying away from being part of the anti-African meeting in London,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC. “We thank the leadership of African ministers in their fight against this unjust behavior.”

Frontier’s discrimination sends an important message to the industry: now, more than ever, we have to prioritize local content and continue fighting for equality, skills development and fair practices. Several large-scale projects across the continent have already embedded local content within their developments. In the Republic of Congo, Wing Wah committed to boosting local content through the development of a training center aimed at equipping Congolese with skills to access to new jobs across the industry. Namibia’s cabinet approved an Upstream Local Content Policy to ensure that oil operations are inclusive and Africa-focused.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline - spearheaded by TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation - has taken a holistic approach to local content by prioritizing three pillars: employment and training, procurement of local goods and services and proposals for technology transfer and capacity building. Recent industry moves reflect the impact of local content in Africa, with African entrepreneurs buying IOC assets. Oando acquired operatorship of Angola’s Block KON 13. Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings acquired Shell’s Nigerian assets. These highlight a growing trend of IOC-trained entrepreneurs taking over projects.

Nowhere has local content been more visible than Africa’s emerging natural gas sector. As Equinor looks at developing the $42 billion Tanzania LNG project, the company is already integrating local content within the project dynamics. Engagement with the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authorities is underway to develop Local Content Plans, while efforts to prioritize local contractors, suppliers and employees are in motion. The Greater Tortue Ahemyim project in Senegal and Mauritania - operating since 2025 - also featured specific local content components. A national technician training program was established, over 300 local companies were contracted with 3,000 jobs created, while community investment and knowledge transfer formed the backbone of the project.

Mozambique is showing similar momentum. All of the country’s major LNG projects - Coral, Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG - are prioritizing local content. Mozambique LNG alone plans to spend $4.5 billion on services contracted by Mozambican suppliers. South Africa’s recently introduced Draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Regulations reinforce mandatory local participation, requiring operators to submit plans for skills development, employment equity and procurement. These moves signal a continental push towards inclusion and collaborative energy partnerships.

“Across all of these projects, the AEC has been there fighting. International oil companies such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, bp and Eni have been some of the greatest champions of local content and STEM in Africa. Imagine if, after all the work they have done, conference producers send a message that the industry has no place for someone because of their skin color?” states Ayuk, adding “Seismic companies should also do their part. They have a horrible track record of not hiring and promoting Africans. I hope they change.”

During times such as this, legacy producers such as Angola, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo and Libya must continue championing local content, setting a strong example for other countries. On the other hand, emerging and frontier markets such as Liberia, Namibia, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and more have a strategic opportunity to embed local content within their regulatory and energy systems from the start. They must avoid the mistake of starting on the wrong foot.

“We can't stop our relentless support for the oil industry. We must be 100% pro oil and pro local content,” Ayuk concluded.