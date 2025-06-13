Japan has dispatched JGSDF personnel as staff officers to the headquarters of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) since November 2011 and 4 staff officers are currently in charge of planning and coordination in areas of logistics, information, engineering, and air operations at UNMISS HQs in Juba.

Regarding Deputy Chief of Staff (jurisdiction over Personnel, Training, Evaluation) and his Personal Assistant who had been additionally dispatched since May 2024, they recently returned home after completion of their one-year mission tour, based on the United Nations Secretariat's policy to rotate the dispatching country every year through selection.

Also, regarding Information Officer who is originally tasked to data collection and database maintenance, we have decided to add information analysis as his duty responsibility based on the request from UNMISS.

On May 8, 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2779 (2025), which extended the mandate of UNMISS until April 30, 2026, following the adoption of resolution 2778(2025) on April 30 this year which had extended its mandate till May 9.

UNMISS is the only UN peacekeeping operation to which Japan currently deploys its personnel. And the dispatch of staff officers to UNMISS is intended to support the progress of the peace process in South Sudan together with the international community. From the perspective of maintaining and strengthening close engagement with the United Nations, cooperation with African countries in the vicinity of South Sudan and ensuring opportunities for human resource development, the dispatch is meaningful.