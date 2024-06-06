RegulX is excited to report on our inaugural participation at Gitex Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held in the city of Marrakech from May 29-31. As the newly rebranded RegulX, we seized this opportunity to introduce ourselves to industry experts and showcase our innovative solutions tailored for telecom regulators and manufacturers.

First Participation Since Rebranding

This participation marks our first public appearance since rebranding. We utilized this opportunity to present our new data solutions designed specifically for telecom regulators.

Showcasing Our new Data Solutions for telecom regulators

During the three-day event, our booth attracted a significant number of visitors from various African countries, eager to learn about our AI and ML powered data solutions designed to empower SMART regulatory decisions. Our offerings include:

RX-TAX . Our solution empowers regulation authorities to streamline tax verification, boost revenue Integrity. By analyzing vast amounts of data, it ensures accuracy and efficiency, enabling authorities to ensure revenue integrity and adherence to tax regulatory requirements seamlessly.

RX-FRAUD : Based on Machine learning and AI to support regulators efforts. Our solutions are designed to protect the integrity of telecom operations, combat revenue leakage, ensure network efficiency and profitability while keeping Simbox and Wangiri fraudsters at bay.

: Based on Machine learning and AI to support regulators efforts. Our solutions are designed to protect the integrity of telecom operations, combat revenue leakage, ensure network efficiency and profitability while keeping Simbox and Wangiri fraudsters at bay. RX-ANALYTICS: Tailored for Telecommunication Regulatory Authorities. From enhancing Quality of Service (QoS) monitoring to streamlining decision-making processes, harness the power of data intelligence for SMART regulation.

RX-LR: Our continuous support to telecom manufacturers.

With our rebranding, we continue to offer our comprehensive local representative services and type approval certification for telecom equipment manufacturers. Gitex Africa provided a perfect platform to meet numerous manufacturers eager to learn about our services and explore how we can ensure their products meet regulatory standards.

Engaging Discussions and High-Level Visits

Our participation at Gitex Africa 2024 provided a platform where we engaged in numerous insightful discussions with representatives from various African telecom regulators and authorities, and industry stakeholders. These interactions allowed us to understand their challenges better and tailor our solutions to meet their specific needs.

We were particularly honored to welcome esteemed visitors to our booth, including the Minister of Post, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy from Comoros, alongside representatives from Djibouti, Senegal, Benin, Kenya and more. These high-profile interactions highlighted the critical importance of our solutions in addressing the pressing challenges faced by telecom operators across the continent.

Positive Feedback and Future Prospects

"Gitex Africa 2024 was not only an excellent platform to unveil our rebranding but also to introduce our new solutions designed to tackle the critical challenges in the telecom industry. Additionally, we continue to support manufacturers with our type approval certification services, ensuring they meet regulatory standards efficiently." Said Amine Rachdi, CEO of RegulX.

As we continue to broaden our presence in Africa, RegulX remains steadfast in our commitment to delivering data solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and growth for telecom regulators. We look forward to building on the relationships formed at Gitex Africa 2024 and advancing our mission to transform the telecommunications landscape through continuous innovation and excellence.

