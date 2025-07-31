The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the World Bank, has launched a four-day regional workshop from the 28th to the 31st of July,2025 in Dakar, Senegal focused on strengthening the capacity of francophone and lusophone Member States to evaluate and manage tax expenditures.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Representative of the Minister of Finance of Senegal, Mr. Issa Faye warmly welcomed delegates on behalf of the Government and people of Senegal. He emphasized the country’s commitment to greater fiscal transparency and effective public resource management. “Tax exemptions, if well-targeted, can be tools for growth and poverty reduction. However, their real impact must be rigorously measured” he noted. Senegal’s hosting of the event, he added, reflects its strong support for regional fiscal harmonization and cooperation.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, representing the World Bank, acknowledged the progress made by several ECOWAS Member States and encouraged greater transparency and systematic reporting. “World Bank is pleased to partner with ECOWAS to deliver this important workshop that aims to strengthen the capacity of member states to manage the fiscal and economic impact of tax expenditures,” he stated.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Ambassador Zelma Yollande Nobre Fassinou, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Senegal, emphasized the importance of the workshop and expressed gratitude to the Government of Senegal for its continued support for regional integration efforts. She highlighted that “Tax expenditures,when not properly evaluated, can undermine domestic resource mobilization and limit the capacity of our governments to finance vital programs.” Ambassador Fassinou emphasized that the workshop is not only a platform for technical learning but also an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and enhance collective governance in line with the 2023 ECOWAS Directive on Tax Expenditures. She further noted the importance of timely submission of tax expenditure reports by Member States, in alignment with the provisions of the Directive, as an important step towards improved transparency and accountability in fiscal policy across the region.

Ambassador Fassinou also highlighted the workshop’s aim to encourage open dialogue and peer exchange, noting that participants will present their national frameworks, challenges, and best practices. “This workshop provides an ideal platform to deepen our shared understanding, align our methodologies, and enhance regional cooperation in managing fiscal incentives” she said.

The workshop features technical sessions, practical exercises, and country presentations aimed at improving governance, transparency and alignment of tax incentives with national development strategies. Participants include officials from finance ministries, tax administrations and regional and international partners.

This workshop reinforces ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening national capacities and aligning fiscal practices with regional integration objectives.